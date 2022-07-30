Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Rams' white jerseys

The white jersey is here to stay! See what Los Angeles Rams fans had to say on social media about the news.
THE JERSEY THAT MADE HEADLINES IS BACK FOR MORE. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/llNFv3rzu7— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 30, 2022
White jerseys now the primary jersey and already a packed house @RamsNFL training camp 2 hours before practice for #BackTogetherSaturday…great day for Rams fans https://t.co/x37j92YvB2— Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) July 30, 2022
Let’s gooooo https://t.co/GNrpsztZKS— Ricky Hollywood (@EricaTamposi) July 30, 2022
LETS GOOOOO WE BEEN WANTING THIS 🥹— Mr.Milko 🐏 (@MrMilko_) July 30, 2022
Huge W— 🅱️en (@benpalajac) July 30, 2022
These are the primary now??? 😍— Tyler Robey 🐝🧀 (@iTyero) July 30, 2022
We’ve won.
Best uniforms in NFL history— Rams HQ 🏈 (@RAMSHQNFL) July 30, 2022
MY FAVORITE JERSEYS SO FAR I’ll buy more again AND AGAIN 🤣🫱🏼🫲🏻 https://t.co/jv3KmdF4GM pic.twitter.com/Ddh4jHLcp7— 🥇 (@ELNinoCee) July 30, 2022
ARE THESE THE PRIMARIES NOW LFG— Sammy D (@Sammy_GD) July 30, 2022
Yesssss. My favorite for sure. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/4sjPZ5KQV4— Taylor Harmon🇩🇴 (@CubDominican) July 30, 2022
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH https://t.co/EgMsftzMHm— Alt0m (@TomHinschberger) July 30, 2022
Great news! These look amazing. https://t.co/YvvHf0qU81— Will! (@itswilltime) July 30, 2022
LFG! Best jerseys out there . Glad I got one 🔥. https://t.co/Q4yghXxqoa— x-Edgar Ibarra (@831Edgar) July 30, 2022