Recapping Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams' first Pro Bowl

Feb 05, 2024 at 10:36 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games featured a pair of Rams in wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.

Here are some of the highlights from their time in Orlando last week:

Thursday Skills Showdown

Nacua had an impressive submission for the Best Catch event, hauling in a football while on a wakeboard being pulled by a boat going 17 miles per hour. 

He competed against Browns tight end David Njoku, who did a backflip on a rope swim above a swimming pool for his submission.

Ultimately, Nacua's entry won out, and he was announced as Best Catch winner during halftime of Sunday's flag football game at Camping World Stadium.

Sunday Pro Bowl Games Championship

Nacua had three catches for 27 yards for the in its 64-59 victory over the AFC, highlighted by this impressive grab on a pass from Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield:

The structure of the game, and the 7-on-7 lineups themselves, didn't facilitate an environment conducive to running the ball often. Mayfield (one carry for nine yards) and Seahawks QB Geno Smith (one carry for -1 yard) accounted for NFC's rushing attempts two rushing attempts; the AFC ran the ball once with Bills running back James Cook's 17-yard carry its lone attempt. 

Still, Williams was able to grab one reception for 12 yards in the game, on a drive that set up a 1-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. 

On the mic

Williams and Nacua were also mic'd during Pro Bowl practices:

Family time

Making the weekend even more special for Willams: Having his mom, dad and several other family members and friends on hand to watch. 

Meanwhile, Nacua's girlfriend made the trip to Orlando to watch him in action.

