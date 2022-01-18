Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

A record-breaking Sunday: Rams 50/50 Raffle raises $342,975, sets NFL single-game and regular season record

Jan 18, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Tatum Texada

Sunday, Jan. 9, was a big day for the Rams and the Los Angeles community. 

The Rams clinched the NFC West division and ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ made history by securing the league's triple crown, leading in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. However, the record-breaking didn't end there. The Rams 50/50 Raffle raised a total of $342,975, which set the new NFL record, breaking the previous record of $332,110 set during Super Bowl LIV. The Rams also broke the league's single-season 50/50 Raffle record by surpassing $1.7 million. Previously, the record was $1.6 million set by the Eagles two years ago. 

More than 5,950 Rams 50/50 Raffle tickets were sold during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, but there was only one fan who had the winning ticket. Southern California native and Rams season ticket holder, A.C. Deucey, went to SoFi Stadium on Sunday as if it was an ordinary game day with his wife and left with an exciting story to tell.

"We make it a whole day for us. It's a great experience," said A.C. "We like to come in a couple hours early, take a walk around. It's fun to walk around the American Airlines Center, check out the pregame show, get our food and a couple drinks in advance and chill and watch all the pregame stuff. We love the whole experience."

Each game, they have their pregame ritual and during the game they religiously purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets. However, this time was different. A.C. decided he would go big and purchase more raffle tickets than ever before.

"I'm thinking these are the best odds that we have at winning this amount of money. So, I get the tickets," said A.C.

He checked the numbers on the way to work Monday morning. Three by three, he began to match his ticket numbers to the winning numbers. When he got to the last set of three and realized he had all nine numbers matched, his first reaction was that it couldn't be, but it was.

"I just freaked out! I was just beside myself all day," said A.C. at a loss for words.

Each winner of the raffle receives fifty percent of the proceeds raised and the other half benefits the Los Angeles Rams Foundation, which supports the Rams community outreach initiatives throughout the year. Sunday's record was particularly significant because a portion of the proceeds will fund the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarships. As part of the Rams Inspire Change efforts and to celebrate Kenny Washington's impact on the Rams and the NFL, the scholarship will provide up to four years of financial support for 13 students from lower-resourced communities who will be first-generation college students.

"My wife is a public school teacher, so, when we won the 50/50 Raffle with half going to go to the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship, it was a really cool call back to my wife's passion," said A.C. "What an incredible chance to be able to give back to the community. I love the fact that the scholarship is going to send 13 students to four years of college. I had to put myself through college. I still have a lot of student debt. What an incredible chance for some people to not have to carry that financial burden and continue their education. It's absolutely something near and dear to me and my wife."

Launched in 2019, Inspire Change is a league-wide platform that focuses on reducing barriers to opportunity and creating progress in education, economic advancement, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform. The Los Angeles Rams Inspire Change efforts aim to create solutions that address community barriers and highlight stories and moments in Rams' history that have inspired change on and off the field.

Yesterday, the Rams hosted the Arizona Cardinals for the first playoff game in SoFi Stadium's history. Fans attending had the opportunity to purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets for a chance to win big and support the Los Angeles Rams Foundation. Fifty percent of the proceeds raised during the Rams Wild Card matchup against the Cardinals will benefit social justice organizations throughout Los Angeles in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

To learn more about how you can support the Los Angeles Rams Foundation and play the 50/50 Raffle, please visit www.therams.com/community/5050.

Related Content

news

Johnny Hekker and Terrell Burgess provide holiday meals for 250 Children's Institute families

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker and safety Terrell Burgess donated a combined $5,600 to Children's Institute to help provide holiday meals for 250 families in need.
news

Los Angeles Rams create "Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship" to provide up to four years of financial support for aspiring college students in lower-resourced communities

50/50 Raffle proceeds raised during Inspire Change Game on January 9 to help fund 13 scholarships for students.
news

Los Angeles Rams launch "pLAymakers" program to recognize Angelenos making a difference in their community as part of Inspire Change

The Los Angeles Rams are launching a "pLAymakers" program that will recognize 13 Angelenos each year for their efforts to fight injustice and pioneer with purpose in their communities as part of the NFL's Inspire Change platform.
news

Los Angeles Rams and Pepsi to purchase meals for fans visiting The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on January 6

Leading up to the Rams Inspire Change game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9, the Rams and Pepsi are teaming up to purchase meals for fans and Los Angeles residents that visit The Serving Spoon in Inglewood on Jan. 6.
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day grants holiday wishes for A Place Called Home youth

Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day made sure this holiday season was a season of giving by creating the "Dear Sebastian" holiday wish program and surprising 69 youth from A Place Called Home (APCH) with Christmas gifts.
news

Rams and Chargers host surprise jersey unveiling for League of Champions Girls Flag Football teams

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers hosted a surprise jersey reveal for the recently launched Los Angeles League of Champions Girls Flag Football League. 
news

Rams Punter Johnny Hekker spreads holiday cheer by surprising Upward Bound House families with Christmas gifts

The Los Angeles Rams punter and team captain Johnny Hekker and his wife, Makayla, made this Christmas memorable for families at the Upward Bound House shelter in Culver City.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth brings hope and joy to local family with special holiday surprise

For the holidays this year, Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Andrew Whitworth and his family refurbished and furnished a two-bedroom duplex for Amalia and her three children in partnership with St. Joseph's Center and UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams partner with Health Net and L.A. Care to host football clinics and promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness, education and access

The Los Angeles Rams, Health Net and L.A. Care Health Plan have partnered with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Los Angeles Department of Public Health to promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness and education for students and faculty.
news

Rams provide access and unique gameday experience to local high school students with mentorship program

The Los Angeles Rams Pathways to Success mentees finally joined their mentors for a unique job shadowing opportunity at the Rams game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 5. 
news

Los Angeles Rams, CalHope team up to provide stress management and mental health resources for fans

The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with CalHOPE to offer fans stress management resources and to highlight the importance of caring for your mental health.
Advertising