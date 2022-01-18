A record-breaking Sunday: Rams 50/50 Raffle raises $342,975, sets NFL single-game and regular season record

"We make it a whole day for us. It's a great experience," said A.C. "We like to come in a couple hours early, take a walk around. It's fun to walk around the American Airlines Center, check out the pregame show, get our food and a couple drinks in advance and chill and watch all the pregame stuff. We love the whole experience."

Each game, they have their pregame ritual and during the game they religiously purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets. However, this time was different. A.C. decided he would go big and purchase more raffle tickets than ever before.

"I'm thinking these are the best odds that we have at winning this amount of money. So, I get the tickets," said A.C.

He checked the numbers on the way to work Monday morning. Three by three, he began to match his ticket numbers to the winning numbers. When he got to the last set of three and realized he had all nine numbers matched, his first reaction was that it couldn't be, but it was.

"I just freaked out! I was just beside myself all day," said A.C. at a loss for words.

Each winner of the raffle receives fifty percent of the proceeds raised and the other half benefits the Los Angeles Rams Foundation, which supports the Rams community outreach initiatives throughout the year. Sunday's record was particularly significant because a portion of the proceeds will fund the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarships. As part of the Rams Inspire Change efforts and to celebrate Kenny Washington's impact on the Rams and the NFL, the scholarship will provide up to four years of financial support for 13 students from lower-resourced communities who will be first-generation college students.

"My wife is a public school teacher, so, when we won the 50/50 Raffle with half going to go to the Kenny Washington Memorial Scholarship, it was a really cool call back to my wife's passion," said A.C. "What an incredible chance to be able to give back to the community. I love the fact that the scholarship is going to send 13 students to four years of college. I had to put myself through college. I still have a lot of student debt. What an incredible chance for some people to not have to carry that financial burden and continue their education. It's absolutely something near and dear to me and my wife."

Launched in 2019, Inspire Change is a league-wide platform that focuses on reducing barriers to opportunity and creating progress in education, economic advancement, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform. The Los Angeles Rams Inspire Change efforts aim to create solutions that address community barriers and highlight stories and moments in Rams' history that have inspired change on and off the field.

Yesterday, the Rams hosted the Arizona Cardinals for the first playoff game in SoFi Stadium's history. Fans attending had the opportunity to purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets for a chance to win big and support the Los Angeles Rams Foundation. Fifty percent of the proceeds raised during the Rams Wild Card matchup against the Cardinals will benefit social justice organizations throughout Los Angeles in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.