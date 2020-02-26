Senior Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott sworn in as PFATS president

PFATS presidents are elected by their peers and serve five-year terms for the organization – one year as president-elect, three years as active president and one year as past president. During that first year, the past president teaches the president-elect about the presence they get on the 13-member board until they are sworn in, and for Scott, that was Los Angeles Chargers Director of Football/Medical Services James Collins.

That 13-member board communicates with all 158 trainers across the league and educates them on various initiatives inside and outside the NFL, including advocating for good player healthcare and giving back to the youth involved in athletic training at the high school level. The organization also has an educational foundation which it conducts research through.

"We're advocates for taking care of athletes at the club level, and also advocates for what I call internal and external," Scott said. "Internally, taking care of the membership, making sure we're harnessing a good environment for our membership to develop and grow, and making sure we're taking care of them. Externally, making sure we're educating ourselves and giving back to the community."

Scott would know what that takes. In 2015, the Rams received the Ed Block Courage Award for NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year through a vote by the PFATS membership. It recognizes one NFL athletic training staff annually for their distinguished service to their club, community, and athletic training profession, according to the PFATS website.

"He's been instrumental in the success that's gone on from a training room perspective in his leadership long before I got here," McVay said.

Coincidentally, one of Scott's key responsibilities as PFATS' president is staying on top of the league's health and safety initiatives and working closely with NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, Executive Vice President of Healthy and Safety Jeff Miller and other higher-ups involved in those areas.

"Any initiatives that come down from them, I'm their segue to make sure we get this to the athletic trainers in the NFL and making sure that stuff gets implemented," Scott said.

Early on, Scott wants to focus on membership enhancements in order to provide the best coordinated athlete care and increase community involvement. He aims to accomplish that by opening up communication lines to help build relationships.

"Internal is the most passionate part to me," Scott said.

For Scott, the role of PFATS president is a "humbling" honor.