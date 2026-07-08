Remembering Rams legend LeRoy Irvin

Dickerson said Irvin was "the ultimate Ram," the embodiment of an unselfish team player who loved playing for the franchise.

"You'll never find anything selfish about LeRoy Irvin," Dickerson said, describing him as the type person who would give someone the shirt off his back. "I don't think people realize what a great player Leroy was, because the media was not as big as it is right now. I mean, Leroy would always say, 'Man, if I was playing today, I'd make $20-to-30 million right now. 'I said, 'I know, me too!' But Leroy was just like me, he says, 'I'm happy for these guys.' I'd say, 'Me, too, I'm happy these guys are getting paid. I feel the same way.' Leroy was just an unselfish guy, just really unselfish."

A Georgia boy and a country boy, Irvin was also "one of a kind," according to Dickerson.

Dickerson recalled a team meeting during the 1983 season – his and Robinson's first with the franchise – in which Robinson informed Rams players that if any of them hit Bears running back Walter Payton late, the Rams would fine them.

"And I'm like, 'Damn! He gonna fine our team? Like, wow. I was shocked when he says this," Dickerson said with a laugh. "I'm like, 'you're gonna fine us?' I don't play defense, it doesn't make a difference to me."

But it does for a cornerback like Irvin, who at one point in that game would find himself trying to guide Payton out of bounds – rather them shove him out of bounds – in order to avoid that penalty, only to be knocked out by one of Payton's legendary fore-arms.

"LeRoy got up, he's coming back toward our sideline, because it took him awhile to get himself back together. He's walking back over, it was so funny he says, 'That's some bullsh--! That's some bullsh--!' We were laughing at him. 'That's some bullsh--! That's some bullsh--!' 'Hey,' I said, 'you know what you were doing.'

"Man, we teased him about that forever," Dickerson said, laughing.

Above all else, Dickerson said Irvin was "a good human being." Dickerson said his dad once told him that "your name follows you everywhere," and that "your name gets there before you get there."

"And LeRoy Irvin had a good name," he said.

Like anyone, Irvin wasn't perfect, Dickerson said, but Irvin had "a great heart for people." Dickerson said his kids loved Irvin, recalling the time when Irvin raced his son Dallis – who is also fast – when Dallis about 6 or 7 years old and won. Dallis wanted to race Irvin again, but just like that Friday practice in 1983, it was one and done for Irvin.

"And he (Dallis) wanted to race him again, and LeRoy said, 'Nope! Nope! Nope! I'm done! I ain't gonna race you no more! I'm going to always say I beat you. Dallas was like, 'No, I want to race again!'" Dickerson said.

"Matter of fact, a couple days ago, LeRoy said, 'I won't get a chance to race him again,'" Dickerson continued. "I said, 'No, LeRoy, you can't outrun him, and neither can I anymore.' But it was so funny, that was the big thing, he said, 'I want to race him again!' Leroy said, 'Nope, I got you once, you can't get me again so I can always say I can beat you.'"

For Rams legend and former kicker Mike Lansford, Irvin was the second player to come up to him when Lansford was a "scared rookie" during his first season with the team. What stood out to Lansford was not only the kind of teammate Irvin was, but also the father and "intelligent" businessman who repeatedly gave to charity.

"Leroy was loaded with athleticism, intelligence, charisma, and enough energy to chase anything down successfully on and off the field," Lansford said. "He's a father. Our children are great friends."

Though there was only one thing he perhaps wasn't good at.

"He wasn't a great hunter," Lansford said. "There are rules to hunting like 'make sure that the boar hog is dead before you lean over it'... oops."

Still, "selfishly I will miss Leroy!! A lot," Lansford said. "We all will."

In retirement, Irvin participated in as many events as he could – whether that be Legends Day at Training Camp, fan and partner activations, or the franchise's Legends Weekend – as he was passionate about engaging with the fans and spending time with his former teammates.

His post-playing career also included a brief stint as an assistant coach at California State University Northridge, and later at the high school level in the state. Sully, currently the defensive backs coach at Edison High School in Huntington Beach after coaching at Servite for multiple years, has – and will continue to use – Irvin as an example for his players.

"(I hope people) just remember how kind and easy he was to be around," Sully said. "... It was his being LeRoy – calm, cool, make light of it, take it easy, but understand that it really is life-changing stuff that we're doing here, guys. We're doing this stuff for real, and we're going to do it until we get it right. And he enjoyed doing it. It's hard to do sometimes, man. I coach these kids right now, and I try to explain that to them, I try to pass on some of LeRoy's standards that he had, because he's a great example for me to teach. I teach from the LeRoy Irvin School of Being a Cornerback, and these kids are getting it.