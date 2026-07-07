Newcomer Update: Keagen Trost

How He Got Here: The rookie from Missouri was selected 93rd overall by the Rams in the third round of this year's draft.

What's Next: Acting as a sponge behind a veteran offensive line. Head coach Sean McVay sees Trost's versatility as a major upside and with the Rams' offensive line not seeing much movement this offseason, learning from those experienced players across the line will pay dividends for Trost.

Bet You Didn't Know: Trost played 1,996 career snaps for the three schools before playing for Missouri, spending time at Morgan State, Indiana State and Wake Forest. With the Tigers he took a jump in production by leading the nation in offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus, at 92. He allowed just two sacks and two quarterback hits after playing and starting all 13 games.