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Newcomer Update: Keagen Trost

Jul 07, 2026 at 04:42 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is offensive lineman Keagen Trost.

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How He Got Here: The rookie from Missouri was selected 93rd overall by the Rams in the third round of this year's draft.

What's Next: Acting as a sponge behind a veteran offensive line. Head coach Sean McVay sees Trost's versatility as a major upside and with the Rams' offensive line not seeing much movement this offseason, learning from those experienced players across the line will pay dividends for Trost.

Bet You Didn't Know: Trost played 1,996 career snaps for the three schools before playing for Missouri, spending time at Morgan State, Indiana State and Wake Forest. With the Tigers he took a jump in production by leading the nation in offensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus, at 92. He allowed just two sacks and two quarterback hits after playing and starting all 13 games.

Quotable: "Especially if you're not a guy that's coming in as a plug and play starter, especially on the offensive line and you end up being the third or the fourth tackle, you gotta be able to play the right or the left. For us with him, he's fortunate enough that he can swing inside, he could really play center if he had to. That value is incredibly versatile when you're typically going with eight offensive linemen on gameday." – McVay on Trost after Day 2 of the NFL Draft

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