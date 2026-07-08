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Offseason position reset: Outside linebacker

Jul 08, 2026 at 02:25 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between then and training camp in late July.

During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the outside linebackers.

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Key offseason moves

  • Signed Tomon Fox to a one-year deal: Spent the last four seasons with the New York Giants, playing in 37 games and starting in two.
  • Re-signed Keir Thomas II to a one-year contract: Has appeared in 17 regular season games since he started playing with the Rams in 2022 after going undrafted.
  • Picked up three undrafted free agents: Wesley Bailey from Louisville, Darryl Peterson III from Wisconsin and Eddie Walls III from Houston. Walls is currently on Injured Reserve for the Rams.

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Who's under contract

Byron Young

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Byron Young

#0 OLB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

2025 stats: 12 sacks, 82 total tackles and 29 QB hits, all career highs, with one forced fumble while starting all 17 regular season games.

Josaiah Stewart

2025-josaiah-stewart-headshot

Josaiah Stewart

#10 OLB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 251 lbs
  • College: Michigan

2025 stats: three sacks, 22 total tackles, two QB hits, one forced fumble and two passes defended while playing in all 17 regular season games.

Keir Thomas II

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Keir Thomas II

#11 OLB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Florida State

2025 stats: Didn't see action last season due to an undisclosed injury.

Tomon Fox

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Tomon Fox

#51 OLB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: North Carolina

2025 stats: Six total tackles in nine games played in his fourth season with the New York Giants.

Wesley Bailey

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Wesley Bailey

#47 OLB

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • College: Louisville

2025 stats: six sacks, 39 total tackles and five QB hits while playing all 12 regular season games for Louisville after spending four seasons at Rutgers.

Darryl Peterson III

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Darryl Peterson III

#59 OLB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 260 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

2025 stats: 6.5 sacks, 35 total tackles and 11.5 TFLs QB while playing all 12 games in his fifth and final collegiate season with Wisconsin.

Injured Reserve

Eddie Walls III

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Eddie Walls III

#51 OLB

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Houston

2025 stats: Seven sacks, 62 total tackles, nine QB hits and 11.5 TFLs while starting all 13 games in All-Big 12 Second Team senior season with Houston.

What's next

The group is anchored by Young recently named No. 84 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026 and looks to find reliable depth during the offseason. Stewart provided good snaps as a rookie and although the Rams didn't select an outside linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft, they did pick up three undrafted free agents along with signing and re-signing a player to try and provide more depth.

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