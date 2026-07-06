2026 offseason position reset: Defensive line

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between then and training camp in late July.
During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the defensive line.
Key offseason moves
- Drafted former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III in the seventh round: One of Stanley's best traits was his ability to stop the run; his career-best run defense grade of 90.1 in 2024 was fifth-highest among qualified offensive tackles (80-plus run defense snaps) that year.
Who's under contract
Myles Garrett
2025 stats: NFL single-season record 23 sacks, plus 60 total tackles (33 for loss), one pass defensed and three fumble recoveries while starting all 17 regular season games for the Browns.
Kobie Turner
2025 stats: Seven sacks, 48 total tackles, 14 QB hits, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery while starting all 17 regular season games.
Poona Ford
2025 stats: Two sacks, 47 total tackles, five QB hits, one pass defensed while playing all 17 regular season games (10 starts).
Braden Fiske
2025 stats: Three sacks, 30 total tackles, 10 QB hits and one pass defensed while playing in all 17 regular season games (16 starts).
Tyler Davis
2025 stats: 43 total tackles, one sack, two QB hits and two passes defensed while playing in all 17 regular season games (one start).
Larrell Murchison
2025 stats: Two sacks, eight total tackles and three QB hits in 16 games played.
Ty Hamilton
2025 stats: 11 total tackles in 14 games played.
Desjuan Johnson
2025 stats: Two sacks and 12 total tackles in six games played.
Bill Norton
2025 stats: Did not record any; spent entire season on team's practice squad.
Tim Keenan III
2025 stats: 16 total tackles (three for loss), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one QB hit while starting all 12 games he played in.
Jaxson Moi
2025 stats: 11 total tackles (two for loss) plus one pass defensed while starting all nine games played for Tennessee in his final collegiate season.
Payton Zdroik
2025 stats: 36 total tackles (six for loss), one pass defensed and one forced fumble while starting all 12 of Air Force's games in his final collegiate season.
What's next
Getting adjusted to the addition of Myles Garrett to the defensive front. The way he's used will obviously affect the way the rest of the defensive linemen are used.