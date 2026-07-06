 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

2026 offseason position reset: Defensive line

Jul 06, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between then and training camp in late July.

During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the defensive line.

260706_DLReset_16x9

Key offseason moves

  • Drafted former Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III in the seventh round: One of Stanley's best traits was his ability to stop the run; his career-best run defense grade of 90.1 in 2024 was fifth-highest among qualified offensive tackles (80-plus run defense snaps) that year.

Related Links

Who's under contract

Myles Garrett

myles-headshot

Myles Garrett

#95 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 272 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

2025 stats: NFL single-season record 23 sacks, plus 60 total tackles (33 for loss), one pass defensed and three fumble recoveries while starting all 17 regular season games for the Browns.

Kobie Turner

_0009_Turner_Kobie2

Kobie Turner

#91 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 294 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

2025 stats: Seven sacks, 48 total tackles, 14 QB hits, three passes defensed and one fumble recovery while starting all 17 regular season games.

Poona Ford

ford_poona_headshot

Poona Ford

#97 NT

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 314 lbs
  • College: Texas

2025 stats: Two sacks, 47 total tackles, five QB hits, one pass defensed while playing all 17 regular season games (10 starts).

Braden Fiske

_0021_Fiske_Braden001

Braden Fiske

#55 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 294 lbs
  • College: Florida State

2025 stats: Three sacks, 30 total tackles, 10 QB hits and one pass defensed while playing in all 17 regular season games (16 starts).

Tyler Davis

_0023_Davis_Tyler001

Tyler Davis

#90 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 306 lbs
  • College: Clemson

2025 stats: 43 total tackles, one sack, two QB hits and two passes defensed while playing in all 17 regular season games (one start).

Larrell Murchison

_0024_Murchison_Larrell2

Larrell Murchison

#52 DE

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 295 lbs
  • College: N.C. State

2025 stats: Two sacks, eight total tackles and three QB hits in 16 games played.

Ty Hamilton

2025-ty-hamilton-headshot

Ty Hamilton

#57 DL

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 301 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

2025 stats: 11 total tackles in 14 games played.

Desjuan Johnson

_0039_Johnson_Desjuan2

Desjuan Johnson

#94 DE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 278 lbs
  • College: Toledo

2025 stats: Two sacks and 12 total tackles in six games played.

Bill Norton

97 | DL Bill Norton

Bill Norton

#93 DL

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 336 lbs
  • College: Texas

2025 stats: Did not record any; spent entire season on team's practice squad.

Tim Keenan III

96 | DT Tim Keenan III

Tim Keenan III

#96 DT

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 327 lbs
  • College: Alabama

2025 stats: 16 total tackles (three for loss), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and one QB hit while starting all 12 games he played in.

Jaxson Moi

Placeholder for not available image

Jaxson Moi

#98 DL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 305 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

2025 stats: 11 total tackles (two for loss) plus one pass defensed while starting all nine games played for Tennessee in his final collegiate season.

Payton Zdroik

Placeholder for not available image

Payton Zdroik

#62 DL

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Air Force

2025 stats: 36 total tackles (six for loss), one pass defensed and one forced fumble while starting all 12 of Air Force's games in his final collegiate season.

What's next

Getting adjusted to the addition of Myles Garrett to the defensive front. The way he's used will obviously affect the way the rest of the defensive linemen are used.

Related Content

news

Newcomer Update: Keagen Trost

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on offensive lineman Keagen Trost.

news

Newcomer update: Max Klare

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on tight end Max Klare.

news

Byron Young lands at No. 84 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams outside linebacker Byron Young has his first appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.

news

Newcomer update: Ty Simpson

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on quarterback Ty Simpson.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Tight end

Revisiting the wide receiver position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Newcomer update: Jaylen Watson

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on cornerback Jaylen Watson.

news

Kyren Williams lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams running back Kyren Williams has made his third-consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Wide receiver

Revisiting the wide receiver position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Newcomer update: Myles Garrett

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on defensive end Myles Garrett.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Running back

Revisiting the running back position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at Loyola Marymount University from July 27 – August 6

Fans must sign up for free tickets at therams.com/trainingcamp starting June 23, at 3:00 p.m. PT.

Advertising