 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Max Klare

Jul 03, 2026 at 10:00 AM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is tight end Max Klare.

260703_KlareUpdate_16x9

How He Got Here: The Ohio State product was selected 61st overall by the Rams in the first round of this year's draft.

What's Next: Getting more comfortable with the Rams' playbook. A lot is asked of Rams' tight ends in their offense as blockers and receivers, so continuing to learn those details will be key for Klare.

Bet You Didn't Know: Klare's 562 yards after the catch and 1.85 yards per route run over the last two seasons were both fourth-most in that span amongst the top 20 tight ends on The Athletic's big board.

Quotable: "Max coming into the mix has the ability to be a move blocker. He can play in-line and shows great run after the catch. The ability to be able to stay grounded in those catch transitions nowadays are really important. It's one of our favorite things about him, whether you go back to the tape at Purdue or even some of the opportunities that he had at Ohio State with a bunch of really fun skill players that they had. Both of those places did a really nice job of being able to utilize his skill set. I like the way that he moves grounded on the second and third levels to be able to stay connected and be able to press people in space. Some of those things, but he'll fit into that group." – Head coach Sean McVay on Klare after Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Related Links

Related Content

news

Byron Young lands at No. 84 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams outside linebacker Byron Young has his first appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.

news

Newcomer update: Ty Simpson

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on quarterback Ty Simpson.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Tight end

Revisiting the wide receiver position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Newcomer update: Jaylen Watson

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on cornerback Jaylen Watson.

news

Kyren Williams lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams running back Kyren Williams has made his third-consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Wide receiver

Revisiting the wide receiver position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Newcomer update: Myles Garrett

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on defensive end Myles Garrett.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Running back

Revisiting the running back position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Los Angeles Rams to host Training Camp presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union at Loyola Marymount University from July 27 – August 6

Fans must sign up for free tickets at therams.com/trainingcamp starting June 23, at 3:00 p.m. PT.

news

Newcomer update: Trent McDuffie

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series begins with an offseason update on cornerback Trent McDuffie.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Quarterback

Revisiting the quarterback position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

Advertising