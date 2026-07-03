Newcomer update: Max Klare

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is tight end Max Klare.
How He Got Here: The Ohio State product was selected 61st overall by the Rams in the first round of this year's draft.
What's Next: Getting more comfortable with the Rams' playbook. A lot is asked of Rams' tight ends in their offense as blockers and receivers, so continuing to learn those details will be key for Klare.
Bet You Didn't Know: Klare's 562 yards after the catch and 1.85 yards per route run over the last two seasons were both fourth-most in that span amongst the top 20 tight ends on The Athletic's big board.
Quotable: "Max coming into the mix has the ability to be a move blocker. He can play in-line and shows great run after the catch. The ability to be able to stay grounded in those catch transitions nowadays are really important. It's one of our favorite things about him, whether you go back to the tape at Purdue or even some of the opportunities that he had at Ohio State with a bunch of really fun skill players that they had. Both of those places did a really nice job of being able to utilize his skill set. I like the way that he moves grounded on the second and third levels to be able to stay connected and be able to press people in space. Some of those things, but he'll fit into that group." – Head coach Sean McVay on Klare after Day 2 of the NFL Draft