Returning to roots and "run it back": Recapping the Rams' Super Bowl LVI parade and rally in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – The double-decker buses branded in royal and sol and a "World Champions 2021" logos slowly made their way down Jefferson Boulevard to Figueroa Street, then onto Exposition Drive where they arrived at the Peristyle at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Rams' celebration of their Super Bowl LVI title culminated Wednesday afternoon with a parade and a rally at the Coliseum on a 62-degree day and under clear blue Southern California skies, a celebration that connected the team back to the roots of its L.A. return while celebrating the present and looking toward the future.

The final destination of the parade was where they played their home games in their first three seasons back in Los Angeles until the completion of SoFi Stadium, with the rally taking place at the Olympic Plaza and Peristyle Arch.

Along the route, quarterback Matthew Stafford hit trick shots off the top of the bus he was on after a fan tossed him a football. Another fan threw offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth a – unique – Cooper Kupp MVP t-shirt, which Whitworth wore the rest of the celebration. Kupp rocked a black Kobe Bryant jersey with gold trim that had the number 8 on the front and number 24 on the back. Defensive lineman Aaron Donald took his shirt off.