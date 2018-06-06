Reynolds Out to Prove His Versatility Beyond Red Zone

Check out photos from Day 9 of the Los Angeles Rams OTAs.
At 6-foot-3, Josh Reynolds is the tallest wide receiver on the Rams roster. And with that long, angular frame, it's easy to see why many have dubbed him as a potential key red-zone target for the upcoming season.
But while the label is something Reynolds is very familiar with, it's not all he hopes to be known for.
Throughout OTAs and heading into training camp, the second-year player is out to prove he is much more than just a lengthy goal-line target.
"Anything in the red zone, that's always been my specialty, but I'm definitely looking to broaden my horizons
[and] broaden my role," Reynolds said Wednesday. "Yeah, I'm a big target, so red zone comes kinda naturally to me, but everything else is something I have to work at."
Specifically, Reynolds has been working on his speed and ability to run various routes. And because he comes into this year more familiar with the Rams' scheme and system, he has been able to play more freely — with a focus on improving his overall technique.
"It's a lot more smooth than last year," he said. "I just feel confident. [It's] definitely slowing things down and trusting your training."
Last season, Reynolds showed flashes of his potential when called upon. He stepped in admirably for wide receiver Robert Woods through two games last season, scoring his first NFL touchdown in one such contest.
But this year, the Texas A&M product said he is hoping to fill in for a different receiver.
"[We're] missing Sammy Watkins in the picture, where he was a big red-zone target last year, so I'm hoping to be able to fill in with that," Reynolds said of his ideal role. "I definitely can bring more to the table."
And although the club did bring in another wideout, Brandin Cooks, during the offseason, Reynolds is not intimidated by the amount of talent in the receiving room.
Instead, he looks at the group as a unique opportunity for development.
"Competing with a whole bunch of guys that are great dudes, great players, it just makes everybody better," Reynolds said. "Being able to take different techniques from each other and just being able to learn from the different experiences they've been through throughout their years and the stuff they've seen. To have the guys we do in our room, it makes everyone better."