Reynolds Out to Prove His Versatility Beyond Red Zone

[and] broaden my role," Reynolds said Wednesday. "Yeah, I'm a big target, so red zone comes kinda naturally to me, but everything else is something I have to work at."

Specifically, Reynolds has been working on his speed and ability to run various routes. And because he comes into this year more familiar with the Rams' scheme and system, he has been able to play more freely — with a focus on improving his overall technique.

"It's a lot more smooth than last year," he said. "I just feel confident. [It's] definitely slowing things down and trusting your training."

Last season, Reynolds showed flashes of his potential when called upon. He stepped in admirably for wide receiver Robert Woods through two games last season, scoring his first NFL touchdown in one such contest.

But this year, the Texas A&M product said he is hoping to fill in for a different receiver.