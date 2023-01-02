Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Rob Havenstein dealing with minor knee injury, Nick Scott minor shoulder injury; both expected to play in Week 18

Jan 02, 2023 at 02:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein "got his knee a little bit" and safety Nick Scott got "a little bit of a (rotator) cuff injury," against the Chargers, but neither of those ailments are expected to affect their availability for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks, according to head coach Sean McVay.

"Both of those guys should be good to go, and really those guys have been warriors for us this year," McVay said Monday.

Scott sustained a shoulder injury with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter and was initially questionable to return, before coming back into the game lack in the fourth quarter. It is unclear when Havenstein's knee injury occurred.

Beyond those updates, it was "your typical bumps and bruises" coming out of Sunday's game, according to McVay.

Related Content

news

Rams at Seahawks Week 18 kickoff time, TV designation set

The NFL has announced when Rams-Seahawks in Seattle will kick off on Sunday in Week 18.

news

Cam Akers brilla para los Rams, pero la defensa no puede detener las carreras de los Chargers en juego de Año Nuevo

En su último partido de la temporada en SoFi Stadium contra los Chargers de Los Ángeles, los Rams juegan bien solo la primera mitad; cerrarán su campaña con visita a los Seahawks de Seattle.

news

Cam Akers records back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards

Though Sunday's result wasn't what the Rams wanted, running back Cam Akers remained an offensive bright spot with his second-consecutive 100-yard rushing game.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Bobby Wagner and Cam Akers react to Rams' 31-10 loss to Chargers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Cam Akers' postgame press conferences following the team's 31-10 loss to the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chargers 31-10

Rams get another big day from running back Cam Akers, but Chargers pull away in the second half in Week 17.

news

John Wolford, Travin Howard and Aaron Donald among Rams' inactives for Week 17 at Chargers

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chargers

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their Week 17 road game against the Chargers, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chargers

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 17 regular season game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Tras brillar en Navidad, los Rams ahora buscan hacerlo en Año Nuevo al enfrentar a los Chargers y seguir al alza

El primer duelo oficial Rams-Chargers en SoFi Stadium servirá para medir los progresos del equipo de Sean McVay en contra de un conjunto de playoffs que dirige su amigo Brandon Staley.

news

2022: A truly unforgettable year for the Rams

With the New Year upon us, J.B. Long looks back at a year that brought some unfortunate setbacks, encouraging progress, and the ultimate triumph.

news

Injury Report 12/30: Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee questionable for Week 17 vs. Chargers; Higbee expected to play

A look at the final injury report heading into Sunday's game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising