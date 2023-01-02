McVay: Rob Havenstein dealing with minor knee injury, Nick Scott minor shoulder injury; both expected to play in Week 18

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein "got his knee a little bit" and safety Nick Scott got "a little bit of a (rotator) cuff injury," against the Chargers, but neither of those ailments are expected to affect their availability for Sunday's road game against the Seahawks, according to head coach Sean McVay.

"Both of those guys should be good to go, and really those guys have been warriors for us this year," McVay said Monday.

Scott sustained a shoulder injury with 1:13 remaining in the third quarter and was initially questionable to return, before coming back into the game lack in the fourth quarter. It is unclear when Havenstein's knee injury occurred.