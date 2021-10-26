Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

McVay: Robert Rochell strained his knee vs. Lions but "is going to be OK"; updates on Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and more

Oct 25, 2021 at 05:03 PM
Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said cornerback Robert Rochell strained his knee against the Lions, but "is going to be OK" and expected play against the Texans this Sunday.

Rochell likely won't practice Wednesday, but "they hope to phase him back in" on Thursday, according to McVay.

The Rams will also take a similar approach with safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿, who "banged his knee up a little bit" against the Lions but the injury is also not expected to affect his game status.

Outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿ hurt his ribs against the Lions, but McVay said he doesn't expect the injury to affect his game status. McVay said they will give Lewis Wednesday off like they've done so far this season.

On the other hand, defensive lineman ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ is dealing with a pec strain, and "what that means for his game status is to be determined," according to McVay. Offensive lineman ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ "banged his knee up a little bit" against the Lions but was still able to finish the game; McVay said they'll see how he progresses throughout the course of the week.

