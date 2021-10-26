McVay: Robert Rochell strained his knee vs. Lions but "is going to be OK"; updates on Andrew Whitworth, Sebastian Joseph-Day and more

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said cornerback Robert Rochell strained his knee against the Lions, but "is going to be OK" and expected play against the Texans this Sunday.

Rochell likely won't practice Wednesday, but "they hope to phase him back in" on Thursday, according to McVay.

The Rams will also take a similar approach with safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿, who "banged his knee up a little bit" against the Lions but the injury is also not expected to affect his game status.

Outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿ hurt his ribs against the Lions, but McVay said he doesn't expect the injury to affect his game status. McVay said they will give Lewis Wednesday off like they've done so far this season.