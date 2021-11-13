Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Robert Woods out for remainder of season after sustaining torn ACL

Nov 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed wide receiver Robert Woods is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during Friday's practice.

McVay called it "a freak accident". He said Woods was "just running something on air, puts his foot in the ground weird, and he kind of came back and said he felt OK. We ended up getting a scan and unfortunately it revealed the result that we all know."

"You're sick for Robert," McVay said prior to Saturday's practice. "Like we kind of mentioned yesterday, he's epitomized everything that's been right about this place."

A nine-year veteran and team captain, Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season, also rushing eight times for 46 yards and one touchdown. Beyond the numbers, his complete skillset – he's also a well-regarded blocker for the offense – leaves big shoes to fill.

How that impacts McVay as a play caller is something he said they're working through at the moment.

"Number one, you feel for Robert, but you do have to make sure we put a good plan together, we're utilizing all the players we do have," McVay said. "What that looks like is every-evolving until we get to the game Monday night. You don't ever replace a player like Robert Woods, but you do have to adjust and adapt accordingly, because him, Cooper (Kupp), what these guys have been able to do is very unique in all the different ways they contribute to the offense, not exclusive to when they touch the ball."

Woods' injury leaves the Rams' active roster with Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski at wide receiver. They also have three receivers on the practice squad in Landen Akers, Warren Jackson and Brandon Powell.

"He'll attack his rehab the right way. Love Robert Woods," McVay said. "Guys will be asked to step up in his absence. You don't ever replace a player like him, but it will certainly require a lot of guys to play better and really carry the torch because of everything you miss without him."

Related Content

news

Week 10 Preview: Rams add Odell Beckham Jr. to the mix ahead of Monday Night Football showdown in San Francisco

Ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup against the 49ers, J.B. Long discusses the impact of the Odell Beckham Jr. signing, what excites him most about the pairing of OBJ and Matthew Stafford, and the importance of getting back in the win column before heading into the bye week.
news

Bounceback opportunity comes in form of rivalry game

For the Rams, an opportunity to respond to their second loss of the season arrives in primetime with a Monday Night Football game against the 49ers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey talk addition of Odell Beckham Jr., impressions of 49ers defense 

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Les Snead and Sean McVay talk Odell Beckham Jr.'s expected impact

The arrival of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. aims to help manage other receivers' workloads while also adding another playmaker to the mix. 
news

6 questions with 6Connex: Robert Rochell

In the second edition of 6 questions with 6Connex, Rams cornerback Robert Rochell talks about where he got the nickname "Scoota" from, the meaning behind his jersey number and more. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford preview Week 10 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Thursday press conferences as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the 49ers. 
news

Player-led push helps Rams land Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams' effort to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was made possible in part by their current locker room. 
news

Rams agree to terms with receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday agreed to terms with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. 
news

Troy Reeder named NFL Way to Play recipient for Week 9

As announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Rams linebacker Troy Reeder is the Week 9 recipient of the 2021 NFL Way to Play Award. 
news

Darious Williams: "Felt good to be back out there"

Rams cornerback returns from Injured Reserve vs. Titans, "getting better daily" as team prepares for Week 10 at 49ers
news

Notable Rams-49ers matchups in McVay era

Ahead of their Week 10 matchup, theRams.com looks back on some notable Rams-49ers games that have taken place so far in the Sean McVay era. 
