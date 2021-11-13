Robert Woods out for remainder of season after sustaining torn ACL

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed wide receiver Robert Woods is out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during Friday's practice.

McVay called it "a freak accident". He said Woods was "just running something on air, puts his foot in the ground weird, and he kind of came back and said he felt OK. We ended up getting a scan and unfortunately it revealed the result that we all know."

"You're sick for Robert," McVay said prior to Saturday's practice. "Like we kind of mentioned yesterday, he's epitomized everything that's been right about this place."

A nine-year veteran and team captain, Woods had 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season, also rushing eight times for 46 yards and one touchdown. Beyond the numbers, his complete skillset – he's also a well-regarded blocker for the offense – leaves big shoes to fill.

How that impacts McVay as a play caller is something he said they're working through at the moment.

"Number one, you feel for Robert, but you do have to make sure we put a good plan together, we're utilizing all the players we do have," McVay said. "What that looks like is every-evolving until we get to the game Monday night. You don't ever replace a player like Robert Woods, but you do have to adjust and adapt accordingly, because him, Cooper (Kupp), what these guys have been able to do is very unique in all the different ways they contribute to the offense, not exclusive to when they touch the ball."

Woods' injury leaves the Rams' active roster with Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski at wide receiver. They also have three receivers on the practice squad in Landen Akers, Warren Jackson and Brandon Powell.