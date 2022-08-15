Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 1

Aug 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Traditionally, preseason is the time when the Rams' draft picks will see the most action, barring an emergence into a new role at the start of the regular season. Here's a look at how each of their eight selections fared last Saturday against the Chargers.

**60 - G Logan Bruss**

Logan Bruss

#60 G

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 309 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

Bruss started at right guard and saw the bulk of his action in the first half, then returned later in the second half after the Rams experimented with a different combination along the offensive line. He played 46 of 61 (75 percent) of the team's offensive snaps.

**14 - DB Cobie Durant**

Cobie Durant

#14 DB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 180 lbs
  • College: South Carolina State

Durant started and played 25 percent of the defensive snaps (16), finishing with one tackle on defense and one tackle on special teams. He played four special teams snaps as well.

**23 - RB Kyren Williams**

Kyren Williams

#23 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Williams (foot) did not play.

**37 - S Quentin Lake**

Quentin Lake

#37 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Lake did not play and remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a knee issue the team is monitoring.

CB Derion Kendrick

Derion Kendrick

#6 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Georgia

Like Durant, Kendrick also started against the Chargers, playing 25 percent of the defensive snaps and registering one tackle and one pass breakup. He also saw four snaps on special teams.

**44 - OLB Daniel Hardy**

Daniel Hardy

#44 OLB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Montana State

Hardy had a busy night, playing 33 defensive snaps and making three total tackles and one QB hit. He also played 13 special teams snaps.

**43 - S Russ Yeast II**

Russ Yeast

#43 S

  • Height: 5-10
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Kansas State

Yeast started at safety in the secondary, playing 29 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles.

**61 - OT AJ Arcuri**

AJ Arcuri

#61 OT

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Michigan State

Arcuri did not start but was inserted at right tackle in the second half. He still saw a good amount of action, playing 31 of 61 offensive snaps. He also played four special teams snaps.

