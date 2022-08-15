Rookie Recap: Preseason Week 1

Traditionally, preseason is the time when the Rams' draft picks will see the most action, barring an emergence into a new role at the start of the regular season. Here's a look at how each of their eight selections fared last Saturday against the Chargers.
Bruss started at right guard and saw the bulk of his action in the first half, then returned later in the second half after the Rams experimented with a different combination along the offensive line. He played 46 of 61 (75 percent) of the team's offensive snaps.
Durant started and played 25 percent of the defensive snaps (16), finishing with one tackle on defense and one tackle on special teams. He played four special teams snaps as well.
Williams (foot) did not play.
Lake did not play and remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list due to a knee issue the team is monitoring.
Like Durant, Kendrick also started against the Chargers, playing 25 percent of the defensive snaps and registering one tackle and one pass breakup. He also saw four snaps on special teams.
Hardy had a busy night, playing 33 defensive snaps and making three total tackles and one QB hit. He also played 13 special teams snaps.
Yeast started at safety in the secondary, playing 29 defensive snaps and recording three total tackles.
Arcuri did not start but was inserted at right tackle in the second half. He still saw a good amount of action, playing 31 of 61 offensive snaps. He also played four special teams snaps.