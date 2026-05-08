NFL Schedule is coming May 14

From a trip to Australia to open the regular season, to the most star-studded and prominent home slate yet, the Rams' 2026 schedule is shaping up to be a special one.

The NFL is set to release the 2026 schedule for all 32 teams on Thursday, May 14 at 4:30pm PT on NFL Network. While the NFL may release some game dates in the days leading up to the 14th, the full schedule will be released that evening.

As Rams fans plan for that, here are key pieces of information for the 2026 season they should know:

Flex scheduling procedures remain unchanged after being updated in 2025 to allow a shorter notice period for games moving from Sunday to Thursday and vice versa (21 days notice).

Monday Night Football will now only feature one matchup every week rather than selective weeks having a doubleheader.

A total of 9 international games will be staged across Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Marid, London, Munich and of course the Rams tilt with the 49ers in Melbourne in Week 1.

In addition to kicking off their season across the Pacific in Australia on Thursday, September 10 (Pacific Time), the Rams are also slated to host 8 regular season games and 1 preseason game at home in SoFi Stadium as well as travel for 8 regular and 2 preseason games on the road.

Coming off their seventh playoff appearance and eighth winning season in nine years under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams' 2026 home opponents feature some of the biggest-name players and teams in the NFL, including an NFC Championship rematch with the Super Bowl Champion Seahawks, cross-conference clashes with Josh Allen and the Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, plus blockbuster matchups with the Packers, Cowboys and Giants. Additionally, the Rams will host the Chargers and Cardinals.

The Rams' away game travels will take them to Philadelphia for a rematch of their gripping early-season battle in 2025, as well as Denver, where they will take on the defending AFC West Champion Broncos. The away slate also includes games against the Raiders, Buccaneers, Commanders, 49ers, Seahawks and Cardinals.

Visit www.therams.com/tickets to learn about the different ticket and suite options available to attend one or multiple Rams games this season. If you have a group of 8 or more people looking to attend a game, you can place a deposit today for group tickets or a suite rental to ensure you have first pick of your game and location.

Complete 2026 Home and Away opponents:

HOME

Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills

Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers (Melbourne)

Seattle Seahawks

AWAY

Arizona Cardinals

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

Join us for one or more of the exciting matchups taking place at SoFi Stadium in 2026 with one of the following options: