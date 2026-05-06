Get to know Keagen Trost

The Rams used the 93rd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Missouri offensive lineman Keagen Trost.

Here are five things fans should know about him:

1) Excelled at run blocking last season

Trost's 91.7 run blocking grade in 2025 ranked first among 632 qualified offensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

2) Efficient pass-blocker

PFF also says Trost's pass blocking efficiency of 99.1 was third-highest among qualifying offensive tackles in 2025. PFF defines the metric as "a PFF Signature stat measuring pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks allowed."

3) Received graduate certificate in positive coaching and athletic leadership from Mizzou

The school describes the certificate as: "if you're involved in any level of sports participation in education, leadership or counseling services to students — and you want to make a difference — this certificate may be the right fit for you."

"Your ultimate goal is improving well-being and having an impact on the student athletes you mentor. Build on your mentorship skills, so you can give back. A coaching and athletic administration graduate program unlocks opportunities. The online sports coaching and leadership courses will give you hands-on experience with research-based practices that help students develop life-changing positive approaches to every challenge they face. Learn to lead stronger athletes who are mentally equipped with optimism, grit and resilience on and off the field."

Perhaps coaching is in Trost's future after his NFL playing career.

4) Juggled multiple roles on and off the field in his third season at Indiana State

According to an October 2025 Article in the Columbia Missourian, Trost during his third season at Indiana State (2022) filled in at both right tackle and left guard, and also tended to health issues his mom was experiencing back home while also helping babysit the young children his two older sisters were raising.

Then-Indiana State offensive line coach Tyler Funk told the Missourian that Trost's family "looked at him like he was Superman."

5) Leveled up