Get to know CJ Daniels

The Rams used the 197th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select Miami (Fla.) wide receiver CJ Daniels.

Here are five things fans should know about him:

1) Actively involved in his mother's foundation

Daniels' mom, Natalie Beavers, was diagnosed with epilepsy at age 5, and later founded Angels of Epilepsy in 2008. Daniels remains a vocal advocate for awareness of the neurological disorder, carrying out that mission throughout his college career and as the organization's vice president.

2) Training with father laid foundation to achieving his goals

Growing up in an athletic family, Daniels on Miami's "Storm Sessions" podcast in April 2025 said he talked to his dad, Carlton Daniels, about how serious he was about his goal of playing in the NFL or NBA, and "my pops took it and ran with it," doing things like having him get shots up at the gym at 5 a.m. before the school day started in middle school and high school, doing cardio, "whatever it is to get me to that point."

Storm Sessions host Danny Enriquez, who spoke with Carlton, prior to the podcast interview, told CJ that Carlton said he left it up to CJ in terms of when he was ready to come to him to do those 5 am sessions.

"It was to a point where I had to wake him up, or he would already be up and just waiting on me to wake up," CJ told Enriquez. "He definitely instilled the dawg me that I have, the competitive spirit just to go out and be dominant at whatever I do, whether it was football or basketball."

3) Future coach?

In that same podcast interview, Daniels said his other interests growing included helping his dad coach young athletes, and he enjoyed giving back in that way.

4) Former hooper and track & field athlete

Daniels played basketball and also competed in track & field at Lilburn (Georgia) Parkview High.

In terms of playing football and basketball, Daniels said on that same podcast that he didn't have a preference between either of those sports as a kid, though if he could do it over again, "I'd probably say I would take basketball more serious," but getting getting more opportunities in football made picking that sport the easier choice.

Daniels also said the movements in basketball correlated to how he moved on the field, especially his releases at the line of scrimmage.

5) Leveled up