From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 minicamp

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, with head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp meeting with the media afterward.
Here are some of the highlights from those conversations.
"Very glad that we got Aaron('s deal) done. It's exciting for him. It's exciting for the Rams." – McVay
- Donald is officially back, locking in the best defensive player in the NFL as Los Angeles looks to run it back in 2022.
- Though Donald said on a podcast appearance last week that he would be "at peace" with his career if he didn't come to an agreement with the Rams on the new deal, McVay indicated he was never concerned and confident it would get done, based on the clear communication he and Donald had throughout the offseason.
"It feels good to be back with the guys on the field, and I'm here now." – Donald
- With his new deal in place, Donald looks forward to helping the Rams try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
- "I got a commitment with this organization," Donald said. "I'm going to do everything I can to continue to play at a high level, continue to do my part to try to be another world champion, and do that as many years as we can while I'm here."
"It's a daunting thing. I'm glad it's just in practice that we get to go against it." – Kupp
- Tuesday marked the first time, Donald, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive back Jalen Ramsey were all on the field at the same time.
- "That's an incredible thing to have on each level of that defense," Kupp said of the trio, who have combined for 16 First-Team All-Pro selections and 21 Pro Bowl nods. Kupp also praised each of them for their leadership.