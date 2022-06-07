Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp talk start of 2022 minicamp

Jun 07, 2022 at 04:16 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, with head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp meeting with the media afterward.

Here are some of the highlights from those conversations.

"Very glad that we got Aaron('s deal) done. It's exciting for him. It's exciting for the Rams." – McVay

  • Donald is officially back, locking in the best defensive player in the NFL as Los Angeles looks to run it back in 2022.
  • Though Donald said on a podcast appearance last week that he would be "at peace" with his career if he didn't come to an agreement with the Rams on the new deal, McVay indicated he was never concerned and confident it would get done, based on the clear communication he and Donald had throughout the offseason.

"It feels good to be back with the guys on the field, and I'm here now." – Donald

  • With his new deal in place, Donald looks forward to helping the Rams try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
  • "I got a commitment with this organization," Donald said. "I'm going to do everything I can to continue to play at a high level, continue to do my part to try to be another world champion, and do that as many years as we can while I'm here."

"It's a daunting thing. I'm glad it's just in practice that we get to go against it." – Kupp

  • Tuesday marked the first time, Donald, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive back Jalen Ramsey were all on the field at the same time.
  • "That's an incredible thing to have on each level of that defense," Kupp said of the trio, who have combined for 16 First-Team All-Pro selections and 21 Pro Bowl nods. Kupp also praised each of them for their leadership.

Related Content

news

With new deal in place, Aaron Donald turns attention to helping Rams run it back

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald is ready to help the Rams repeat after getting a new contract done.

news

McVay: Kyren Williams underwent surgery to repair broken foot

Rams head coach Sean McVay provides an injury update on rookie running back Kyren Williams.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Kansas City Chiefs

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 12 road opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Three storylines to watch as Rams open 2022 mandatory minicamp

Here are three things to watch for as the Rams open their 2022 minicamp, which will take place June 7-9.

news

Aaron Donald is back

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald is running it back.

news

'What are some of the things I would've wanted somebody to teach me?': How Bobby Wagner is aiding Ernest Jones' Year 2 development

As Rams linebacker Ernest Jones enters an important second season, veteran Bobby Wagner is leaning on that same time in his own career to help Jones.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: New Orleans Saints

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 11 road opponent, the New Orleans Saints.

news

Leonard Floyd taking on greater leadership role in 2022

While typically quiet, Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd is finding his voice when he needs to in support of his position group.

news

Where are they now? Rams special teams standout Joe Sweet

First as a college walk-on, and then as a 17th round pick of the Rams in 1971, former wide receiver Joe Sweet defied the odds on his way to becoming a special teams standout in L.A.

news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's second press conference of 2022 OTAs

Here's what we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's press conference held during the second week of organized team activities.

news

2022 Opponent Breakdown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Continuing our offseason opponent breakdown series, theRams.com examines the Rams' Week 9 road opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advertising