From the Podium: Sean McVay, Allen Robinson II and Taylor Rapp react to Day 10 of 2022 Training Camp

Aug 04, 2022 at 05:55 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Allen Robinson II and safety Taylor Rapp each held press conferences with local media following Thursday's open practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing how quarterback Matthew Stafford performed within the workload he received in practice, Tutu Atwell's strong week of practice so far, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I thought (Matthew Stafford) looked really good." – McVay

  • Stafford threw during individual drills today and a little bit in team passes before being shut down for the rest of practice. Overall, McVay was pleased with what he saw across the body of work Stafford got in.
  • "He was making those types of throws before, but being able to do it in a smart fashion is kind of what we're hunting up," McVay said.

"(Atwell)'s been getting better every day." – Robinson

  • Robinson likes what he's seen from Atwell this week, noting that Atwell has been challenging himself to get better each day.
  • "Since Day 1 I've been here, I've seen him ascend each and every day," Robinson said.

"This is one of the best rookie DB groups I've been around." – Rapp

  • This year's Rams draft class of rookie defensive backs continues to make a positive impression on the rest of the defense.
  • Rapp said that group is past the point of learning the playbook and now all about trying to make plays.

