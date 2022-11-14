Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, John Wolford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 27-17 loss to Cardinals

Nov 13, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback John Wolford and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held press conferences with local media following the team's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing the performance by the Rams' offense and the Rams' defense, wide receiver Cooper Kupp sustaining an ankle injury, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I just know (Kupp's ankle injury) didn't look good, it didn't sound good." – McVay

  • McVay didn't have an update postgame on Kupp, who exited the game early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.
  • McVay said he hadn't had the chance to talk to Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott, before doing his postgame press conference.

"It's cliche, but it comes down to execution." – Wolford

  • The Rams had a good rhythm going on their opening possession – a 14-play series that lasted nearly nine minutes and ended with a 36-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay – but punted on their next three series, fumble on their fifth series and punted again before mounting another scoring drive.
  • Wolford mentioned the missed opportunities on 3rd down as a factor.

"Defensively, I think we can create turnovers, and I think we can score on defense." – Wagner

  • Asked to pinpoint one or two areas where the defense can get better, Wagner pointed to takeaways and getting points.
  • Wagner said those are things they haven't done this year and can do better with.

