Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 27-17

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams (3-6, 1-3 NFC West) fell to the Cardinals 27-17 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

A 4-yard touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson Jr. cut the Rams' deficit from 17-3 to 17-10 late in the third quarter, but they were unable to capitalize after forcing a 3-and-out by the Cardinals on the following possession.

Arizona (4-6, 1-3) extended its lead back to 14 midway through the fourth quarter via a 9-yard touchdown running by running back James Conner with 7:41 to play. A field goal following an interception by Cardinals safety Budda Baker increased the Cardinals' lead 17 with 3:44 remaining, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Rams.

With Matthew Stafford (concussion) inactive, John Wolford got the start at quarterback for the Rams, completing 24 of 36 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Rams mixed in some packages with Bryce Perkins at quarterback as well.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp left the game early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams got on the board first with a near 9-minute scoring drive on the opening possession ended with a 36-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay for an early 3-0 lead.

The Cardinals answered with a slow, methodical drive themselves that reached the Rams 18 and ended with a 36-yard field goal by kicker Tristan Vizcaino to tie the game 3-3. That possession erased a little over six minutes off the clock.

On the first play after the 2-minute warning, Arizona made it a 10-3 lead after a 13-play scoring drive that went for six and a half minutes and ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by running back James Conner. The drive was kept alive by Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy scrambling for the conversion on 4th and 1 from the Rams' 6-yard line.

On the ensuing possession, the Rams gave the ball back to the Cardinals via a fumble by Wolford which was recovered by the Cardinals at the Rams 30. Five plays later, Arizona capitalized with a 6-yard touchdown pass from McCoy to wide receiver A.J. Green for a 17-3 lead with 24 seconds until halftime.