Sean McVay, Brandon Staley and Jared Goff on what Veterans Day and Salute to Service means to them

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The magnitude of Veterans Day was especially felt by Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley this year.

Sacrifices made by men and women serving in the military are what preserve freedoms like the right to vote, and lead to historic moments like last week which he discussed with players recently.

"A day like today, it makes me proud to just be an American," Staley said during a video conference Wednesday. "Last week, we have a female Vice President (elected). It's the first time in the history of this country, that we have a female vice president, since 1776. Now we have a female vice president of this country, a woman of color, an African American woman who just has an amazing story. I think it's such an amazing thing. I talked to the guys this week about it, we can all say in our lifetime that we had an African American President, female Vice President. Hopefully someday a female will be in the biggest office in the land."

Beyond the magnitude of the outcome of a presidential election, Staley also has an appreciation for today because of personal connections. Family members on both his and his wife's side of the family have been active in the military, as well as friends from high school.

"I think we all are associated with someone from the military that allows us to do what we do every day, and I don't think any of us truly understand the sacrifices and the commitment that all of those men and women make so that we can do what we love over here, and to be free, and live our dreams. It's amazing," Staley said. "And you can never minimize what a day like this means for so many people. So it's just amazing. And a day like today, it makes me proud to just be an American."

For Rams head coach Sean McVay, days like today and weeks like this week provide proper perspective.

"You talk about selflessness, being a part of something bigger than yourself and doing things that are really about everything that you try to want to epitomize with football, but this is way bigger than that, being Veterans Day, being able to honor and recognize, whether it's family members, friends, people that are close to you," McVay said. "I don't have anybody in my direct family that has been affected by that, but I know a lot of people that have been huge contributors, and the appreciation that I have is unbelievable. I get upset about a football game, but people that are really demonstrating that selflessness and being a part of something bigger than yourself, I think that's what it's all about. And it's a great day to be able to recognize those special individuals."

Quarterback Jared Goff said these occasions are good reminders about the sacrifice so many men and women make, risking their lives and leaving their families behind to serve our country.

"You try to think about this daily, and inevitably you don't," Goff said. "But today, on Veterans Day, you're able to actually really read stories and see people, talk to people, thank veterans and ask them about their service, and do all the things that you always want to do. But it's always a good reminder today."

