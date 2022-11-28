Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bryce Perkins, Van Jefferson and Ernest Jones react to Week 12 loss to Chiefs

Nov 27, 2022 at 08:39 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

KANSAS CITY – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Ernest Jones and wide receiver Van Jefferson were among those who spoke to the media follow their 26-10 loss to the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, discussing positives to build on, Los Angeles' redzone defense, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations which you watch in their entirety below.

"There's no more victories, but I'm proud of the way that our guys competed." – McVay

  • McVay still found positives to take away from Sunday's result, including the performances of running backs Cam Akers and Kyren Williams as well as the Rams specials teams.
  • Punter Riley Dixon completed a 6-yard pass a 4th down conversion on a fake, and also had a punt go out of bounds at the Chiefs 4-yard line.

"It was a shock on Friday when we found out (Robinson) had a stress fracture." – Perkins

  • Perkins went from having Robinson practice all week to not having him for the game after a CT scan on Friday revealed a stress fracture on the navicular bone in Robinson's foot that would require season-ending surgery.
  • Despite that loss, Perkins commended wide receiver Lance McCutcheon for "doing a great job coming in and really answering the call."

"Give the credit to Bryce, the way he came out and played. He played tough." – Jefferson

  • Perkins made his first NFL start on Sunday and also threw his first career touchdown pass, which Jefferson was on the receiving end of.
  • That score made it a 10-point game early in the fourth quarter and kept the Rams close.

"If we can play redzone defense every week and then play better out on the field, that will make us pretty good." – Jones

  • The Rams managed to hold the Chiefs to 1-for-6 in the redzone on Sunday, the lone touchdown coming on a 3-yard run by Chiefs running back Isiah Pachecho.
  • The five other redzone possessions resulted in four field goals and an interception.

