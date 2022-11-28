Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Chiefs 26-10

Nov 27, 2022 at 04:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

KANSAS CITY – The Rams (3-8) fell to the Chiefs 26-10 on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Rams defense held the Chiefs (9-2) in check in the redzone, holding them to a pair of field goals in their two trips in the first half, and also mostly limited explosive plays. The exception and difference was Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes connecting with tight end Travis Kelce for a 39-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, that contributed the Rams' 13-3 halftime deficit.

The Chiefs extended their lead to 20-3 on a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Isiah Pacheco, but the Rams answered on the ensuing drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Perkins to wide receiver Van Jefferson to trim their deficit back to 10 early in the fourth quarter.

Safety Nick Scott's interception in the endzone with 8:50 left gave the Rams a chance to further chip away at that deficit, but Perkins was intercepted by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed two plays later. Sneed's 25-yard return on the pick set the Chiefs up at the Rams 10-yard line, and led to a short field goal that extended the Chiefs' lead to 23-10 with 6:39 remaining.

Perkins was intercepted again on the following possession, and the Chiefs kicked another 22-yard field goal to go up 26-10. But with 1:44 remaining, there wasn't enough time for the Rams to overcome that 16-point deficit.

Making his first career start, Perkins completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 100 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions, and also rushed nine times for 44 yards.

Meanwhile, the Rams defense held the Chiefs offense to 1-of-6 in the redzone.

Here is the complete game recap:

The Rams' first drive didn't get off to an ideal start. After forcing the Chiefs to punt on their first drive, they were backed up to their own 4-yard line and eventually forced to punt. However, they managed to make up for it by recovering a muffed Chiefs punt at the Chiefs 43-yard line.

On that second drive, Perkins was sacked for a 10-yard loss on first down. His 8-yard scramble and 18-yard completion to Jefferson on 3rd and 12 appeared to get the Rams back into Chiefs territory, but the Chiefs successfully challenged and overturned the originally ruling of a catch by Jefferson, so the Rams were forced to punt.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | P Riley Dixon fake punt, WR Van Jefferson touchdown & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Kansas City Chiefs for a Week 12 matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Take a look at photos of punter Riley Dixon's fake punt, wide receiver Van Jefferson's touchdown & more from the matchup!

E_TOW26617
1 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26677
2 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26671
3 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26799
4 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26684
5 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26583
6 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26633
7 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT25547
8 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_TOW26625
9 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26565
10 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT25572
11 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_TOW26560
12 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT25657
13 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_HUT25578
14 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_HUT25585
15 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_TOW26662
16 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT25627
17 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_TOW27329
18 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27284
19 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT25762
20 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_TOW27240
21 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27093
22 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26970
23 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26959
24 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26827
25 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26807
26 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26762
27 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT25640
28 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_TOW26700-resized
29 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW26726-resized
30 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_HUT25671-resized
31 / 69
Jeff Spaur/ LA Rams
E_TOW27446
32 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW35906
33 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27922
34 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27532
35 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27917
36 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27868
37 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27832
38 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27794
39 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27723-resized-correctly
40 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27746-resized
41 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27492-resized
42 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28530
43 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28426
44 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28219
45 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28283
46 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28326
47 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28068
48 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28081
49 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW27993
50 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW28025 (1)
51 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_ATS08105
52 / 69
Jeff Spaur/Jeff Spaur
E_ATS08118
53 / 69
Jeff Spaur/Jeff Spaur
E_TOW36166
54 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29097
55 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36416
56 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36263
57 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW36321
58 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_ATS08218
59 / 69
Jeff Spaur/Jeff Spaur
E_ATS08141
60 / 69
Jeff Spaur/Jeff Spaur
E_ATS08261
61 / 69
Jeff Spaur/Jeff Spaur
E_TOW29111
62 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW29085_1
63 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19919
64 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19856
65 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW19976
66 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW10067
67 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW10037
68 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW10099
69 / 69
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The next series, the Chiefs struck first with a 39-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce for a 7-0 lead with 5:40 left in the first quarter.

A 47-yard field goal by Matt Gay at the start of the second quarter cut the Rams' deficit to four, but the Chiefs went back up by seven after a 27-yard field goal with 9:50 left in the second quarter. They were forced to settle for that chip-shot attempt after reaching the Rams 4-yard line and having a touchdown nullified by a penalty, then three-straight incompletions by Mahomes.

Los Angeles used a fake punt to keep its fourth drive alive, with punter Riley Dixon firing a 6-yard completion to wide receiver Jacob Harris. However, the series was derailed by Perkins getting sacked for 9-yard loss, and they would eventually punt anyway with 3:22 left in the first half. That punt by Dixon bounced out of bounds at the Kansas City 4-yard line, but the Chiefs still managed a 32-yard field goal at the end of the drive to extend their lead to 13-3 at halftime.

Related Links

The Chiefs extended their lead to 20-3 on running back Isiah Pacheco's 3-yard touchdown run with 6:32 remaining in the third quarter.

Perkins' 7-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson on 4th and 2 pulled the Rams back within 10 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Chiefs reached the Rams 4-yard line on the ensuing drive, but Scott's interception of Mahomes in the endzone ended it.

The Chiefs would get the ball back shortly thereafter with Sneed intercepting Perkins, but the Rams held them to a 22-yard field goal with 6:36 left.

Perkins' second interception with 5:27 left effectively ended the Rams' last chance at erasing that 13-point deficit. While the Chiefs were held to a field goal again, the remaining 1:44 wasn't ample enough time for the Rams to mount a comeback.

Related Content

news

Allen Robinson II and Ty Nsekhe among Rams' inactives for Week 12 at Chiefs

A look at the inactives for Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Chiefs

Here are 3 Keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 12 regular season road game against the Kansas City Chiefs, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chiefs

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Los Rams, sin mucho más que perder, tratarán de evitar otro noviembre sin triunfo al visitar la casa de Patrick Mahomes

Bryce Perkins podría iniciar su primer partido en la NFL ante la ausencia de Matthew Stafford, pero enfrente estarán los Chiefs, tal vez el equipo que mejor está jugando en este momento

news

More of Terrell Lewis and Michael Hoecht? Both players poised for increased playing time moving forward

Following linebacker Justin Hollins getting waived on Tuesday, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht were both mentioned as candidates for expanded roles on the Rams' defense.

news

Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Rams & Chiefs clash at Arrowhead for first time since 2014 | Week 12 Game Preview

In this Week 12 preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to the challenge of facing Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, which players on offense he believes can take that next step, and how thankful he is to see Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey go to battle together each Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Chiefs, Week 12

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's road game against the Chiefs.

news

Receptor de los Rams Tutu Atwell anotó la primera anotación en su carrera en la semana 11 contra los Saints

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles Tutu Atwell sabía que el balón iba a ir hacia él en el momento en que se anunció la jugada contra los Saints de New Orleans.

news

Opposing View: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not looking past Rams' record

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid still sees plenty of talent on the Rams roster despite their current record.

news

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Matthew Stafford out vs. Chiefs, A'Shawn Robinson out for remainder of season, decision to waive Darrell Henderson Jr. & Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, as well as why the team waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

Advertising