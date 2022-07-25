Sean McVay explains why Jalen Ramsey wasn't put on PUP list

IRVINE, Calif. – At first, the Rams expected to place defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp following an offseason shoulder procedure.

Upon further evaluation, they decided not to.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday said Ramsey wasn't placed on the PUP list because doctors cleared him in a limited fashion that allows him to "participate in a lot of the jog-through, above-the-neck stuff, and to be able to have him out here with his teammates with all the different things that we asked him."

"He felt good about that, we felt good about that, and so I think that's what's best for a football team," McVay said after Day 1 of training camp.

McVay said that if a player is put on the PUP list, they are prohibited from participating in football activities and limited to just spending time with a team's medical staff.