Sean McVay explains why Jalen Ramsey wasn't put on PUP list

Jul 24, 2022
IRVINE, Calif. – At first, the Rams expected to place defensive back Jalen Ramsey on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp following an offseason shoulder procedure.

Upon further evaluation, they decided not to.

Rams head coach Sean McVay on Sunday said Ramsey wasn't placed on the PUP list because doctors cleared him in a limited fashion that allows him to "participate in a lot of the jog-through, above-the-neck stuff, and to be able to have him out here with his teammates with all the different things that we asked him."

"He felt good about that, we felt good about that, and so I think that's what's best for a football team," McVay said after Day 1 of training camp.

McVay said that if a player is put on the PUP list, they are prohibited from participating in football activities and limited to just spending time with a team's medical staff.

"Where Jalen's at, the doctors felt like they could clear him in a limited fashion, and anytime that you have a player of his caliber, and really, it's fortunate for us that it's an upper body injury, because a lot of this stuff, you're still moving around in your lower half," McVay said. "So there were some unique parameters that enabled us to take that approach. All the different things that we ask of Jalen, the different communication that's required, he felt good about that, (defensive coordinator) Raheem (Morris), defensive coaches. That's the step that we'll take, and we'll continue to just take it a day at a time and kind of have a specific plan for him, which I think is a smart thing."

