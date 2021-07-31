From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Darrell Henderson Jr. react to Day 3 of Training Camp

"High school was the last time (I was an every-down back), but at the next level it's all about keeping the running back fresh because we take a toll and we take a pounding each and every game. It's good to be rotating." – Henderson

In wake of ﻿Cam Akers﻿' Achilles injury sustained last week, Henderson is the most experienced player in the running back room and the next man up. However, he doesn't mind rotating with the younger running backs on the roster, either, to stay healthy.

"I would just go out and play," Henderson said, when asked what he learned from the time he spent as the lead back last year. "Do me and play the game the way I play it and trust the other guys on the field with me."