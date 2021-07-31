Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jordan Fuller and Darrell Henderson Jr. react to Day 3 of Training Camp

Jul 30, 2021 at 07:59 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – Head coach Sean McVay, safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿ and running back ﻿Darrell Henderson Jr.﻿ each met with local media Friday following the third practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, discussing the jog-through approach to that day's session (McVay), dealing with increased expectations in Year 2 (Fuller), the opportunity ahead at running back (Henderson), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"Today we kind of really focused on getting a jog-through where we were still out here for a good bit, got a lot of stuff done." – McVay

  • With the pads coming on Saturday, Friday was a lighter session to keep players as a fresh as possible and "so that we could push it tomorrow," according to McVay.
  • Given those parameters, offensive lineman ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ received veteran rest days on Friday.

"It's a big honor that they look to me as somebody who could hold his own and make plays for this team and also be a leader." – Fuller

  • After earning a starting role as a rookie, the former 2020 sixth-round pick is dealing with higher expectations heading into Year 2.
  • Fuller doesn't view it as a burden, though. "I just look at it as a way for me to prove people right, honestly. I like those expectations," he said.

"High school was the last time (I was an every-down back), but at the next level it's all about keeping the running back fresh because we take a toll and we take a pounding each and every game. It's good to be rotating." – Henderson

  • In wake of ﻿Cam Akers﻿' Achilles injury sustained last week, Henderson is the most experienced player in the running back room and the next man up. However, he doesn't mind rotating with the younger running backs on the roster, either, to stay healthy.
  • "I would just go out and play," Henderson said, when asked what he learned from the time he spent as the lead back last year. "Do me and play the game the way I play it and trust the other guys on the field with me."

