Sean McVay and Les Snead detail how Matthew Stafford trade went down, Stafford's key traits

According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, the dialogue surrounding a potential trade for Stafford started quickly after news broke of Stafford wanting one. Snead said he called current Lions general manager, and former Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes, that afternoon, but more to tell him "welcome to the GM club, per se" than talk trade. Still, both Snead and McVay said it occurred quicker than anticipated.

"I would say that was with John leading the way. You saw us activate some different ways to run him and take advantage of his athleticism," said McVay, when asked what can be learned from Week 17 with Wolford at quarterback, during the same video conference. "I think really the play that got John going in that game was the scramble on the third-and-long creating with his legs, and so Matthew brings the ability to extend plays and create with his legs, but in a lot of instances, some of the unique things he's done are creating off schedule by moving, manipulating and staying in the pocket, but he still can put it down and be able to make plays with his legs."