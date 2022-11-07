From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 16-13 loss at Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held postgame press conferences with the media, discussing the Rams' last-second, 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and the performances by the offense and the defense in the contest.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I think everything's got to be up for debate." – McVay