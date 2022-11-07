From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Bobby Wagner react to Rams' 16-13 loss at Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Bobby Wagner each held postgame press conferences with the media, discussing the Rams' last-second, 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and the performances by the offense and the defense in the contest.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"I think everything's got to be up for debate." – McVay
- McVay said that changes and adjustments have to be made after the way things unfolded Sunday afternoon.
- "Whether it's different players, whether it's different schemes, different things like that, but this is not good enough," McVay said.
"We made a couple big plays in the passing game, but my biggest frustration was our inefficiency, my inefficiency." – Stafford
- The Rams generated a pair of explosive pass plays with Stafford's 69-yard touchdown pass and 34-yard completion to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and while those are positives for the team to build on moving forward, Stafford lamented his and the offense's overall performance on Sunday.
- Stafford completed 13 of 27 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, while the Rams offense managed 206 yards of total offense on 55 plays and went 4-of-15 on 3rd down.
"We got a lot of season left, a lot of games left, a lot of division opponents left. So it's time to right this ship." – Wagner
- Despite making plays throughout the game to keep it close, Wager said it "sucks" that the Rams defense didn't make enough to win, "and so this one definitely hurts."
- "But we feel it in and after that, we go back to the drawing board, and we figure it out," Wagner said.