Game Recap: Rams fall to Bucs 16-13 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – The Rams (3-5) fell to the Buccaneers 16-13 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, with quarterback Tom Brady's 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton with 9 seconds remaining the difference.

It was a tough result for Los Angeles which, up until that point, had generated multiple timely plays in all three phases to maintain a lead and keep Tampa Bay (4-5) at bay.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a 69-yard touchdown catch and added a 34-yard reception on his way to 127 yards on eight catches in addition to that score. Meanwhile, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. broke off Los Angeles' longest run of the season with a 23-yard gain on a drive that led to a field goal. On defense, the Rams had the Bucs to three field goals until the late touchdown, with linebacker Bobby Wagner blocking a 52-yard attempt on special teams.

The Rams had initially denied the Bucs' first go-ahead touchdown try when defensive back Jalen Ramsey broke up Brady's fourth-and-goal pass intended for wide receiver Mike Evans in the back of the endzone. But the Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing possession that began at their own 7 after the turnover on downs, and that advantageous field position for the Bucs from their own 40 – along with the 54 seconds remaining – was enough for them to convert the second time around.

Here is the complete game recap:

After a 3-and-out by the Rams on the opening series, the Bucs used a 17-yard punt return by Jaelon Darden to bring them to their own 44 yard line. That field position translated to a chip-shot field goal for a 3-0 Tampa Bay lead midway through the first quarter after Tampa Bay marched to the Los Angeles 3-yard line but was stopped on 3rd down.