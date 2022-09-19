From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 31-27 Week 2 win over Falcons 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford met with the media following Los Angeles' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing how the fourth quarter unfolded, Allen Robinson's involvement, Jalen Ramsey's interception and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Really proud of this team finding a way to be able to get it done." – McVay
- After the Rams took a 31-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Falcons scored 15 unanswered points, but the Rams made plays in the moments when it mattered most to stave off that rally.
- Ramsey came up with the aforementioned interception in the endzone late in the fourth quarter, and outside linebacker Justin Hollins made two sacks – the second of which sealed the victory.
"I haven't been doing this that long, but I've been doing it long enough to know you never take a win for granted in this league. It's too difficult to come by." – McVay
- No matter how it happened, a win is a win for McVay and the Rams.
- It also happened to be the 600th regular season win in franchise history.
"I've been comfortable with (Robinson), we just – I didn't do a good enough job getting him the ball in that first game. But got them involved early (today) obviously." – Stafford
- One of the big topics of discussion leading into this game was finding ways to get Robinson more involved. Whatever solutions were drawn up worked, as Robinson caught his first touchdown as a Ram while also finishing with four catches for 53 yards.
- "I thought he played great today, both in the pass game and what he had to do in the run game as well," Stafford said.
"It just frustrating to have those two plays. But as as a unit, I thought we operated really well." – Stafford
- While Stafford lamented his two interceptions, he was pleased with how the offense as a whole played on Sunday.
- The Rams were 6 of 10 on 3rd down and outgained the Falcons 337-261 in total yards of offense.