From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 31-27 Week 2 win over Falcons 

"Really proud of this team finding a way to be able to get it done." – McVay

After the Rams took a 31-10 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Falcons scored 15 unanswered points, but the Rams made plays in the moments when it mattered most to stave off that rally.

Ramsey came up with the aforementioned interception in the endzone late in the fourth quarter, and outside linebacker Justin Hollins made two sacks – the second of which sealed the victory.

"I haven't been doing this that long, but I've been doing it long enough to know you never take a win for granted in this league. It's too difficult to come by." – McVay