Game Recap: Rams defeat Falcons 31-27 for first win of 2022 season 

The Falcons used Stafford's second interception – on a pass intended for Kupp – to score their first touchdown of the game, as Mariota six plays later connected with wide receiver Drake London on a 4-yard touchdown pass to cut the Rams' lead to 18 with 3:24 to go in the third quarter. The pick by Mychal Walker was returned 21 yards and set the Falcons up at the Rams 20.

A 20-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay boosted the Rams' lead to 31-10 with 12:13 remaining, but the Falcons answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus a little over two minutes later to cut the Rams' lead to 14.

The Rams' lead was reduced to six when the Falcons blocked a punt and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown with 4:57 left.

While the Falcons reached Rams' 20 yard line on the possession following Kupp's fumble, a sack by Hollins followed by Ramsey's interception stymied their best shot at taking the lead.