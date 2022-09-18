Game Recap: Rams defeat Falcons 31-27 for first win of 2022 season 

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Wide receiver Allen Robinson II scored his first touchdown as a Ram, rookie defensive back Cobie Durant snagged his first career interception and first career sack, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp had another monster game as the Rams (1-1) held on to defeat the Falcons 31-27 Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.
Kupp had 11 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, while Robinson added four receptions for 53 yards in addition to his touchdown as Los Angeles jumped out to a 21-3 halftime lead that grew to 31-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons (0-2) wouldn't go away quietly, though.
After quarterback Marcus Mariota threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheus to make it 31-17 with 8:14 left, blocked punt returned for a touchdown and ensuing successful 2-point conversion cut the Rams' lead to 31-25 with 4:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta got the ball back again shortly thereafter following a fumble after a catch over the middle by Kupp that it recovered and returned three yards to the Rams' 37. The Falcons reached the Rams' 20, but a sack by outside linebacker Justin Hollins moved them back to the Rams' 24. Then defensive back Jalen Ramsey intercepted Mariota in the endzone to prevent them from scoring.
Wide receiver Brandon Powell ran out of bounds in the endzone to drain the clock. While it resulted in a safety, the Falcons only had six seconds left for a last gasp. It ended with Mariota getting sacked by Hollins again, this time Hollins forcing a fumble recovered by Donald to clinch the victory.
Stafford completed 27 of 36 passes for 272 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the victory.
Here is the complete game recap:
The Falcons reached Rams territory on the opening drive, but Bobby Wagner shot through the gap untouched to take down Mariota for the sack, forcing Atlanta to settle for a field goal. Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo's ensuing 44-yard attempt missed wide left.
Los Angeles capitalized and responded with a scoring drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Robinson for a 7-0 lead with 1:44 left in the first quarter. However, starting right guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained an ankle injury on the drive that sidelined him for the rest of the game. Anchrum was replaced by Alaric Jackson.
The Rams extended that lead to 14-0 on an 8-yard touchdown run by Henderson with 9:34 left in the second quarter, on possession that began at midfield following a turnover on downs by the Falcons.
A 26-yard field goal by Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo cut the Rams' lead to 14-3 late in the first half. The Falcons got another chance to cut into that lead when cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. intercepted a Stafford pass intended for Higbee in the endzone with 54 seconds left in the first half.
The Falcons reached the Rams 44-yard line on the ensuing possession before Durant intercepted quarterback Marcus Mariota's pass that went in and out of running back Cordarelle Patterson's hands and returned it 51 yards, setting the Rams up at the Falcons 9-yard line. The Rams took advantage with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp extended their lead to 21-3 with 14 seconds left in the first half.
Stafford connected with Kupp for a second touchdown – this time from 10 yards out – to give the Rams a 28-3 lead with 9:22 left in the third quarter.
The Falcons used Stafford's second interception – on a pass intended for Kupp – to score their first touchdown of the game, as Mariota six plays later connected with wide receiver Drake London on a 4-yard touchdown pass to cut the Rams' lead to 18 with 3:24 to go in the third quarter. The pick by Mychal Walker was returned 21 yards and set the Falcons up at the Rams 20.
A 20-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay boosted the Rams' lead to 31-10 with 12:13 remaining, but the Falcons answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mariota to wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus a little over two minutes later to cut the Rams' lead to 14.
The Rams' lead was reduced to six when the Falcons blocked a punt and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown with 4:57 left.
While the Falcons reached Rams' 20 yard line on the possession following Kupp's fumble, a sack by Hollins followed by Ramsey's interception stymied their best shot at taking the lead.
Wide receiver Brandon Powell ran out of bounds in the endzone for a safety with six seconds left for a safety. The Falcons got the ball on back at midfield on the ensuing kick, but Mariota was sacked again by Hollins, clinching the victory.
