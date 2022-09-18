Van Jefferson, Brian Allen and Derion Kendrick among Rams' inactives for Week 2 vs. Falcons

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Wide receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen and defensive back Derion Kendrick are among the Rams' inactives for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jefferson and Allen were ruled out in advance of the contest – Allen is out 2-4 weeks following a knee cleanup procedure.
Rounding out those inactives for Los Angeles are quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Russ Yeast and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Derion Kendrick
WR Van Jeferson
QB Bryce Perkins
DB Russ Yeast
C Brian Allen
WR Lance McCutcheon
ATLANTA FALCONS
WR Damiere Byrd
TE Feleipe Franks
ILB Nick Kwiatkoski
OLB Quinton Bell
OL Chuma Edoga
DL Matt Dickerson
