Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Van Jefferson, Brian Allen and Derion Kendrick among Rams' inactives for Week 2 vs. Falcons

Sep 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Wide receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen and defensive back Derion Kendrick are among the Rams' inactives for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Jefferson and Allen were ruled out in advance of the contest – Allen is out 2-4 weeks following a knee cleanup procedure.

Rounding out those inactives for Los Angeles are quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Russ Yeast and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Derion Kendrick

WR Van Jeferson

QB Bryce Perkins

DB Russ Yeast

C Brian Allen

WR Lance McCutcheon

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Damiere Byrd

TE Feleipe Franks

ILB Nick Kwiatkoski

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

DL Matt Dickerson

ROSTER PHOTOS: 2022 Rams 53-man roster

New additions and new numbers — get to know the 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster.

16x9-22sznroster (1)
1 / 109
1 - WR Allen Robinson II
2 / 109

1 - WR Allen Robinson II

roster gallery 16x9-
3 / 109
2 - CB Troy Hill
4 / 109

2 - CB Troy Hill

roster gallery 16x9-2
5 / 109
3 - RB Cam Akers
6 / 109

3 - RB Cam Akers

roster gallery 16x9-3
7 / 109
4 - DB Jordan Fuller
8 / 109

4 - DB Jordan Fuller

roster gallery 16x9-4
9 / 109
5 - DB Jalen Ramsey
10 / 109

5 - DB Jalen Ramsey

roster gallery 16x9-5
11 / 109
6 - CB Derion Kendrick
12 / 109

6 - CB Derion Kendrick

roster gallery 16x9-6
13 / 109
8 - K Matt Gay
14 / 109

8 - K Matt Gay

roster gallery 16x9-7
15 / 109
9 - QB Matthew Stafford
16 / 109

9 - QB Matthew Stafford

roster gallery 16x9-8
17 / 109
10 - WR Cooper Kupp
18 / 109

10 - WR Cooper Kupp

roster gallery 16x9-9
19 / 109
11 - P Riley Dixon
20 / 109

11 - P Riley Dixon

roster gallery 16x9-10
21 / 109
12 - WR Van Jefferson
22 / 109

12 - WR Van Jefferson

roster gallery 16x9-11
23 / 109
13 - QB John Wolford
24 / 109

13 - QB John Wolford

roster gallery 16x9-12
25 / 109
14 - DB Cobie Durant
26 / 109

14 - DB Cobie Durant

roster gallery 16x9-13
27 / 109
15 - WR Tutu Atwell
28 / 109

15 - WR Tutu Atwell

roster gallery 16x9-14
29 / 109
16 - QB Bryce Perkins
30 / 109

16 - QB Bryce Perkins

roster gallery 16x9-15
31 / 109
18 - WR Ben Skowronek
32 / 109

18 - WR Ben Skowronek

roster gallery 16x9-16
33 / 109
19 - WR Brandon Powell
34 / 109

19 - WR Brandon Powell

roster gallery 16x9-17
35 / 109
21 - S Russ Yeast
36 / 109

21 - S Russ Yeast

2022-roster-gallery-russ-yeast
37 / 109
22 - DB David Long Jr.
38 / 109

22 - DB David Long Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-18
39 / 109
24 - DB Taylor Rapp
40 / 109

24 - DB Taylor Rapp

roster gallery 16x9-20
41 / 109
26 - S Terrell Burgess
42 / 109

26 - S Terrell Burgess

roster gallery 16x9-21
43 / 109
27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.
44 / 109

27 - RB Darrell Henderson Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-22
45 / 109
31 - DB Robert Rochell
46 / 109

31 - DB Robert Rochell

roster gallery 16x9-23
47 / 109
33 - DB Nick Scott
48 / 109

33 - DB Nick Scott

roster gallery 16x9-24
49 / 109
34 - RB Jake Funk
50 / 109

34 - RB Jake Funk

roster gallery 16x9-25
51 / 109
2022-Hummel-Jake-Headshot
52 / 109
35 - ILB Jake Hummel
53 / 109

35 - ILB Jake Hummel

42 - LS Matthew Orzech
54 / 109

42 - LS Matthew Orzech

roster gallery 16x9-26
55 / 109
43 - LB Jake Gervase
56 / 109

43 - LB Jake Gervase

2022-roster-gallery-jake-gervase
57 / 109
45 - LB Bobby Wagner
58 / 109

45 - LB Bobby Wagner

2022-roster-gallery-bobby-wagner
59 / 109
52 - LB Terrell Lewis
60 / 109

52 - LB Terrell Lewis

roster gallery 16x9-30
61 / 109
53 - LB Ernest Jones
62 / 109

53 - LB Ernest Jones

roster gallery 16x9-31
63 / 109
54 - LB Leonard Floyd
64 / 109

54 - LB Leonard Floyd

roster gallery 16x9-32
65 / 109
55 - OC Brian Allen
66 / 109

55 - OC Brian Allen

roster gallery 16x9-33
67 / 109
56 - LB Christian Rozeboom
68 / 109

56 - LB Christian Rozeboom

roster gallery 16x9-34
69 / 109
58 - LB Justin Hollins
70 / 109

58 - LB Justin Hollins

roster gallery 16x9-35
71 / 109
62 - G Jeremiah Kolone
72 / 109

62 - G Jeremiah Kolone

2022-roster-gallery-jeremiah-kolone
73 / 109
65 - OG Coleman Shelton
74 / 109

65 - OG Coleman Shelton

roster gallery 16x9-37
75 / 109
70 - OT Joe Noteboom
76 / 109

70 - OT Joe Noteboom

roster gallery 16x9-38
77 / 109
71 - OT Bobby Evans
78 / 109

71 - OT Bobby Evans

roster gallery 16x9-39
79 / 109
72 - OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
80 / 109

72 - OT Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

roster gallery 16x9-40
81 / 109
73 - G David Edwards
82 / 109

73 - G David Edwards

roster gallery 16x9-41
83 / 109
77 - OT Alaric Jackson
84 / 109

77 - OT Alaric Jackson

2022-roster-gallery-alaric-jackson
85 / 109
79 - OT Rob Havenstein
86 / 109

79 - OT Rob Havenstein

roster gallery 16x9-43
87 / 109
82 - WR Lance McCutcheon
88 / 109

82 - WR Lance McCutcheon

roster gallery 16x9-44
89 / 109
87 - TE Jacob Harris
90 / 109

87 - TE Jacob Harris

2022-roster-gallery-jacob-harris
91 / 109
88 - TE Brycen Hopkins
92 / 109

88 - TE Brycen Hopkins

roster gallery 16x9-45
93 / 109
89 - TE Tyler Higbee
94 / 109

89 - TE Tyler Higbee

roster gallery 16x9-46
95 / 109
91 - DT Greg Gaines
96 / 109

91 - DT Greg Gaines

roster gallery 16x9-47
97 / 109
92 - DT Jonah Williams
98 / 109

92 - DT Jonah Williams

roster gallery 16x9-48
99 / 109
93 - DT Marquise Copeland
100 / 109

93 - DT Marquise Copeland

roster gallery 16x9-49
101 / 109
94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson
102 / 109

94 - DT A'Shawn Robinson

roster gallery 16x9-50
103 / 109
96 - OLB Keir Thomas II
104 / 109

96 - OLB Keir Thomas II

roster gallery 16x9-51
105 / 109
97 - DT Michael Hoecht
106 / 109

97 - DT Michael Hoecht

roster gallery 16x9-52
107 / 109
99 - DT Aaron Donald
108 / 109

99 - DT Aaron Donald

roster gallery 16x9-53
109 / 109
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford react to Rams' 31-27 Week 2 win over Falcons

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford's postgame press conferences following the Rams' 31-27 victory over the Falcons on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams defeat Falcons 31-27 for first win of 2022 season

Cooper Kupp has another big day, Allen Robinson II has first touchdown as a Ram, rookie Cobie Durant nabs first career interception and sack, and Jalen Ramsey comes up clutch as Los Angeles moves to 1-1 on the season.

news

Liniero ofensivo de los Rams Tremayne Anchrum Jr. está ansioso por aprovechar al máximo la oportunidad como guardia derecho

El liniero ofensivo de los Rams, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., jugó principalmente en equipos especiales como novato en 2020, luego no vio ninguna acción en 2021. En la Semana 2 de 2022, está programado por sus instantáneas más significativas hasta ahora como se esperaba guardia derecho titular contra los Falcons.

news

Los Rams van por su histórico triunfo 600, pero necesitan que la golpeada línea ofensiva sea eficiente contra los Falcons

El coach Sean McVay afirma que sus jugadores han respondido muy bien tras perder en la primera semana, y esa es la manera en que históricamente ha ocurrido bajo su gestión

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Falcons

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning their Week 2 regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons, powered by The Wallace Firm.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Falcons

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday afternoon's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Falcons prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey's Friday press conferences as the team wraps up its preparation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

news

Injury Report 9/16: Van Jefferson and Brian Allen ruled out; Leonard Floyd, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Orzech questionable for Week 2 vs. Falcons

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

news

Rams ready to respond against Atlanta Falcons | Week 2 Game Preview

In this week's game preview, J.B. Long anticipates the Los Angeles Rams' response to a Week 1 loss, discusses the importance of keeping Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota in check, and highlights Aaron Donald, who once again, is on the verge of history.

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald discuss Falcons offense, Allen Robinson II, Donald nearing 100 career sacks

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 2 game against the Falcons.

news

Opposing View: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp's impacts

Ahead of Sunday's Week 2 matchup, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith talked about the impact of Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp on opposing offenses and defenses, respectively.

Advertising