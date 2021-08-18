From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share takeaways from first joint practice with Raiders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders, discussing what they took away from Stafford's performance and the day overall, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"That's what I like about Matthew is he's aggressively trying things out. So, then you can learn how to be smart with that decision making thought process when the games really count." – McVay

Although Stafford threw three interceptions in Wednesday's joint practice, it was the result of getting reps with some new things the Rams' offense was installing, according to Stafford.

As indicated above, McVay didn't have a problem with the approach, saying one of those interceptions was a "good, aggressive decision" while the other two were off of tipped passes that weren't Stafford's fault.

"The way that it ended, just based on a lot of unnecessary things that took away from football – there are still some things I know we can take away and be able to learn from it, but it was a lot of unnecessary things that I know both of us want to be able to eliminate to try to get better." – McVay