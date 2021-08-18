Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share takeaways from first joint practice with Raiders

Aug 18, 2021 at 03:19 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media following Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders, discussing what they took away from Stafford's performance and the day overall, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"That's what I like about Matthew is he's aggressively trying things out. So, then you can learn how to be smart with that decision making thought process when the games really count." – McVay

  • Although Stafford threw three interceptions in Wednesday's joint practice, it was the result of getting reps with some new things the Rams' offense was installing, according to Stafford.
  • As indicated above, McVay didn't have a problem with the approach, saying one of those interceptions was a "good, aggressive decision" while the other two were off of tipped passes that weren't Stafford's fault.

"The way that it ended, just based on a lot of unnecessary things that took away from football – there are still some things I know we can take away and be able to learn from it, but it was a lot of unnecessary things that I know both of us want to be able to eliminate to try to get better." – McVay

  • While the Rams and Raiders were able to accomplish some things on Wednesday, McVay was disappointed with a few skirmishes that happened between the two teams and disrupted the joint practice at times.
  • "I don't believe there was any sort of malicious intent from their guys," said McVay, who also noted it wasn't exclusive to one team or the other. "But just that practice etiquette and getting the work that we want – this is two teams trying to get ready for the upcoming season, trying to shape one another, and we want to make sure that we structure the practice in a way that's beneficiary for both of us."

"It's always good to get out there and play somebody different – different schemes, different looks with different players." – Stafford

  • Wednesday represented another competitive opportunity for the Rams' offensive starters to go against someone other than their own defense.
  • Stafford said the Raiders' defense showed them looks they hadn't seen yet in training camp, "which is really good for us as a team and me as a quarterback to see."

"(The 7-on-7 redzone period) was really good. We executed well in the pass game." – Stafford

  • In that segment of Wednesday's practice, Stafford connected with wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Tyler Higbee for touchdowns.
  • "I thought the guys were crisp and good," Stafford said.

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

Ernest Jones gets taste of defensive signal-caller role in preseason

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones was given a big responsibility in their preseason opener. 
news

Rams roster at 85 players

The Rams' roster currently stands at 85 players following roster reductions made Monday. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up preseason home slate hosting Raiders

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris share final takeaways from preseason opener, look ahead to joint practices with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had to say about the performances of their respective units in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, and what they'll look to accomplish in joint practices with the Raiders later this week. 
news

McVay: Leonard Floyd exits practice with ankle injury "but it seems like it's good"; Trishton Jackson dealing with knee injury from Chargers game

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay following Monday's practice on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Trishton jackson ahead of joint practices and a preseason game with the Raiders later this week. 
news

Justin Lawler's preseason performance vs. Chargers an emotional moment for him

Reflecting on what he's been through injury-wise over the last two years, outside linebacker Justin Lawler's performance against the Chargers meant a lot to him. 
news

Bryce Perkins makes most of return to live game action

Making his long-awaited return to live game action, Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins capitalized on his opportunities in Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones had to say about players' individual performances and more after Saturday night's preseason-opener loss to the Chargers. 
news

Ben Skowronek sustains fractured forearm, to undergo surgery Monday

Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek fractured his forearm Saturday night against the Chargers and will undergo surgery on Monday. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

Linebacker Ernest Jones, speed at punt returner, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, and tight end Jacob Harris highlight the top observations from the Rams' preseason game against the Chargers Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. 
Advertising