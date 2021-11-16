From the Podium: Sean McVay, Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Jordan Fuller react to Week 10 loss at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., quarterback Matthew Stafford, outside linebacker Von Miller and safety Jordan Fuller each met with the media following the team's 31-10 loss to the 49ers Monday night at Levi's Stadium, discussing the performances of their respective units, their debuts (Beckham and Miller), and more.
Here are the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"We'll look inwardly, we're going to figure this thing out, and we're going to come back freakin' swinging, I promise you that, these last seven games of the regular season." – McVay
- Monday night was a "humbling night" for the Rams, but McVay vowed the disappointment would be channeled appropriately over the remainder of the regular season.
- McVay said they weren't playing complementary football, which has been a factor in their back-to-back losses and is "something that we've got to look at."
"I was excited. I felt like I was ready for the moment." – Beckham
- Beckham made his Rams debut Monday night, catching 2 of 3 targets for 18 yards while playing 15 of 55 offensive snaps in the loss.
- Beckham said he'll be using the bye week to get into the playbook further and try to learn "every single thing possible."
"Sometimes those things happen. I got a ton of trust in all those guys." – Stafford
- The Rams' receivers had an uncharacteristic performance Monday night with five dropped passes, the most the team has had in a single game since 2013, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
- Stafford knows their work ethic well and said he can do a better job of "giving them the ball in a better spot so they don't have to work as hard to make those catches."
"Definitely not fun losing, but I had fun tonight." – Miller
- Despite the result, Miller still enjoyed his Rams debut, pointing to the primetime atmosphere and the chances he had to rush the quarterback with defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
- "We didn't have too many rushes, but the ones that we did have, the two or three that we did have, I'm excited to play with 99," Miller said.
"We won't let this define us." – Fuller
- That was McVay's message to the team postgame in the locker room, according to Fuller.
- "We definitely have to attack our preparation, get better, be who we know we are because we haven't been that the last couple of weeks," Fuller said.