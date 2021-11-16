From the Podium: Sean McVay, Odell Beckham Jr., Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Jordan Fuller react to Week 10 loss at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, outside linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿ and safety ﻿Jordan Fuller﻿ each met with the media following the team's 31-10 loss to the 49ers Monday night at Levi's Stadium, discussing the performances of their respective units, their debuts (Beckham and Miller), and more.

Here are the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"We'll look inwardly, we're going to figure this thing out, and we're going to come back freakin' swinging, I promise you that, these last seven games of the regular season." – McVay