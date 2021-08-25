From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell talk final week of preseason

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell each met with local media following Tuesday's practice, discussing the schedule for wide receiver DeSean Jackson from now until the season-opener against the Bears (McVay), the offense's response to Monday's practice (O'Connell), what outside linebacker Terrell Lewis has shown so far (Morris), and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"We've just got (DeSean Jackson) on a very specific, strategic schedule leading into the 12th." – McVay
- The Rams are taking a strategic approach with the 34-year-old Jackson over the next 19 days leading into their season opener against the Bears.
- McVay said it's based on Jackson being a "speed guy at 34 years old. It's amazing the way he's able to still run." Jackson knows his body really well, McVay said. The main thing was sitting down with Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and Director of Sports Science Tyler Williams to map out Jackson's workload over the next three weeks.
"We've got really, really good leadership on both sides of the ball, starting with our quarterback on offense, and then obviously, there's two or three guys on defense that their play speaks for itself. But obviously, they're big time leaders for us, and they lead us every single day. Sean prefers to have those guys leading from the front. And we had a good day because of it." – O'Connell
- The offense had a better day Tuesday compared to Monday's practice thanks to the leadership shown by Stafford.
- Being able to pull that competitive energy out of each other on both sides happens when the energy is high, according to O'Connell.
"It was really fun to get (Lewis) back out there today." – Lewis
- Lewis returned to practice Tuesday, getting work in individual drills. The hope, according to Morris, is that he can contribute on some of the run downs and develop into the type of rusher he has been.
- "I'm really fired up (with) where he can go," Morris said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do when he gets back fully healthy and ready to go."