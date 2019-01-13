Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Seven Stats: Rams run wild against Cowboys, move on to NFC title game

Jan 12, 2019 at 09:45 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

The Rams beat the Cowboys 30-22 in the Divisional round on Saturday night in Los Angeles. 

The Rams are now 11-8 all-time in the Divisional round and are moving on to the NFC Championship game thanks to a huge day running the ball for running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, as well as a strong overall defensive effort.

While Gurley and Anderson each went over 100 yards rushing in the game, the Los Angeles defense held the league's leading rusher well below his daunting average. 

It was L.A.'s first playoff win since the 2004 season.

Here are seven stats that stood out in the Divisional round against the Cowboys:

ss_1_12_19

1. TWO 100-YARD RUSHERS

The Rams have two 100-yard rushers in a playoff game for the first time in franchise history.

Running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson both reached the 100-yard mark against the Cowboys' No. 5 run defense — which allowed just 94.6 rushing yards per game in 2018.

The last time two Rams rushed for at least 100 yards in the same game was back in 2001, when running backs Marshall Faulk and Trung Candidate combined for 328 yards on the ground.

Led by Gurley and Anderson, the Rams' 273 yards rushing is the highest total of the season.

2. THE RETURN OF TG

Gurley returned to the field in the Divisional round after missing the final two weeks of the regular season dealing with a knee issue.

Gurley moved up the Rams' all-time playoff running back ranks in his second-career postseason appearance. Gurley's 16 carries for 115 yards gives the back the No. 7 spot on the Rams all-time postseason rushing yards list.

Gurley scored his first-career playoff touchdown on a 35-yard carry late in the second quarter.

3. C.J. ANDERSON DOES IT AGAIN

Splitting about 50 percent of offensive snaps with Gurley, running back C.J. Anderson also went for over 100 yards and a touchdown in his first playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015.

Anderson finished his big night taking 23 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns — vaulting him into the No. 10 spot in Rams all-time postseason rushing yards.

Anderson is averaging 140.6 yards per game with four touchdowns in three games as a Ram.

4. STOPPING ZEKE

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott entered the L.A. Memorial Coliseum as the NFL's leading rusher and left with just 47 yards and one touchdown, falling short of the NFC Championship game for the second time in his young career.

The Rams' No. 23 run defense — which allowed 122.3 yards per game in 2018 — answered the bell and held Elliott to his second-lowest rushing total of the season in the Divisional round.

Elliott took 26 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Wild Card round against Seattle.

5. GOFF KEPT CLEAN

The Los Angeles offensive line flirted with perfection against the Dallas pass rush, led by defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

Quarterback Jared Goff did not take a sack on the night and felt just one quarterback hit. The Cowboys defense logged just two tackles for loss.

Goff finished second-career playoff game 15-of-28 with 186 yards and a win.

6. WOODS IN POSTSEASON FORM

Wide receiver Robert Woods led all Rams receivers with six receptions for 69 yards against the Cowboys.

Woods totalled at least 60 yards receiving in 14-straight games from Weeks 2-16 and reached the mark once again in the Divisional round.

Woods was L.A.'s leading receiver in the Wild Card game in 2017 — posting 142 yards against the Falcons.

7. RAMS-COWBOYS PLAYOFF HISTORY

The Rams and Cowboys have now faced each other in the playoffs nine times — which is most in NFL history for any two teams.

With the win, the Rams and Cowboys all-time series is knotted at 17-17. Los Angeles entered Saturday night's game 4-4 facing Dallas in the postseason and the win means two in a row for L.A. — the Rams beat Dallas 20-0 in the Divisional round in the teams' last postseason meeting back in 1986.

The Rams are on to the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 2001 season, when the Rams beat the Eagles and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVI.

