Seven Stats: Rams run wild against Cowboys, move on to NFC title game

6. WOODS IN POSTSEASON FORM

Wide receiver Robert Woods led all Rams receivers with six receptions for 69 yards against the Cowboys.

Woods totalled at least 60 yards receiving in 14-straight games from Weeks 2-16 and reached the mark once again in the Divisional round.

Woods was L.A.'s leading receiver in the Wild Card game in 2017 — posting 142 yards against the Falcons.

7. RAMS-COWBOYS PLAYOFF HISTORY

The Rams and Cowboys have now faced each other in the playoffs nine times — which is most in NFL history for any two teams.

With the win, the Rams and Cowboys all-time series is knotted at 17-17. Los Angeles entered Saturday night's game 4-4 facing Dallas in the postseason and the win means two in a row for L.A. — the Rams beat Dallas 20-0 in the Divisional round in the teams' last postseason meeting back in 1986.