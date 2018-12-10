Seven Stats: Rams Take Second Loss of the Season in Chicago

1. THREE PICKS

The Rams defense had its second three-interception game in three games against Trubisky and the Bears offense.

The Rams intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes three times Week 11 on Monday Night Football.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Nickell Robey-Coleman each had a first-half interception against Trubisky. Then in the second half, second-year safety John Johnson added another pick to his season total.

Johnson leads all Rams with four interceptions this season.

2. ANOTHER 1,000-YARD RECEIVER

Los Angeles has its second 1,000-yard receiver of the season.

Wide receiver Robert Woods has his first-career 1,000-yard season. He finished his night with seven receptions for 61 yards. The veteran receiver entered the evening needing just 29 yards to join his fellow wideout Brandin Cooks in the 1,000-yard club this season.

The Rams now have two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season for the first time since 2006, when wideouts Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce each reached the mark.

3. IT'S A FAKE!

Punter Johnny Hekker completed his second pass of the season on a fake punt pass midway through the second quarter.

Hekker hit tight end Gerald Everett for eight yards and a first down from the punt formation on 4th-and-7 from the Los Angeles 28-yard line.

Hekker's conversion led to the Rams' second field goal of the night — a 50-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.