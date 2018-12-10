Seven Stats: Rams Take Second Loss of the Season in Chicago

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Bears 15-6 on Sunday Night Football in Chicago.
The Rams were uncharacteristically ineffective on offense for the majority of their fourth primetime game of the season.
The Rams reeled in three interceptions against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his first game back from injury, but were were unable to find the end zone. For the first time since Week 17 of the 2016 season, the Rams did not score a touchdown.
Here are seven stats that stood out in Week 14 against the Bears:
1. THREE PICKS
The Rams defense had its second three-interception game in three games against Trubisky and the Bears offense.
The Rams intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes three times Week 11 on Monday Night Football.
Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Nickell Robey-Coleman each had a first-half interception against Trubisky. Then in the second half, second-year safety John Johnson added another pick to his season total.
Johnson leads all Rams with four interceptions this season.
2. ANOTHER 1,000-YARD RECEIVER
Los Angeles has its second 1,000-yard receiver of the season.
Wide receiver Robert Woods has his first-career 1,000-yard season. He finished his night with seven receptions for 61 yards. The veteran receiver entered the evening needing just 29 yards to join his fellow wideout Brandin Cooks in the 1,000-yard club this season.
The Rams now have two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season for the first time since 2006, when wideouts Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce each reached the mark.
3. IT'S A FAKE!
Punter Johnny Hekker completed his second pass of the season on a fake punt pass midway through the second quarter.
Hekker hit tight end Gerald Everett for eight yards and a first down from the punt formation on 4th-and-7 from the Los Angeles 28-yard line.
Hekker's conversion led to the Rams' second field goal of the night — a 50-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein.
Hekker is 2-of-3 passing this season.
4. LITTLETON REACHES MILESTONE
Inside linebacker and defensive signal caller Cory Littleton went over 100 tackles for the season in L.A.'s strong defensive performance against the Bears.
Littleton is the first Ram to reach the century mark and now leads the team with 101 tackles in 2018. The third-year linebacker also has 4.0 sacks, one interception, eight tackles for a loss, and four quarterback hits this season.
Littleton finished his night with six tackle, one for a loss.
5. GOFF'S SINGLE-SEASON HIGH
Quarterback Jared Goff had a tough night at Soldier Field. Goff completed just 45.4-percent of his passes and totalled 180 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions against the energized Bears defense.
Goff entered Sunday night needing just 51 yards passing to set a new career-high in single season passing yards. The third-year quarterback has totalled 3,934 yards passing in 2018.
The former Cal Bear is two touchdowns shy of a career high in single-season touchdown passes.
6. ZUERLEIN SETS RAMS RECORD
Zuerlein set a new Rams record for the most field goals of at least 50 yards in franchise history.
Zuelein's second-quarter 50-yard make evened the score at six and put the All-Pro kicker at 27 career made field goals from 50-plus.
Zuerlein went 2-for-3 in Week 14, missing a 40-yard attempt early in the fourth quarter.
7. PRIMETIME LOSS
Sunday's loss in Chicago is the Rams first loss on primetime in 2018.
The Rams beat the Raiders Week 1 on Monday Night Football, the Vikings Week 4 on Thursday Night Football, and the Chiefs Week 11 on Monday Night Football.
Goff and company will have the opportunity to get back on track on Sunday Night Football next week from the L.A. Coliseum against the Eagles.