Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Seven Stats: Bortles gets the start, Parker's interception + more from first preseason game

Aug 10, 2019 at 08:45 PM

The Los Angeles Rams kickoff off the 2019 preseason with a 14-3 loss to the Raiders in Oakland. The Rams, who rested nearly all starters on Saturday night, had a hard time getting anything going offensively against the Raiders' defense besides a late rally led by reserve quarterback John Wolford.

OAK_SEVENSTATS_Web

1. PETERSON'S PROUD INTERCEPTION

Cornerback Kevin Peterson spent the entire 2018 season on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in last year's preseason opener against the Ravens. Just over one year later, he intercepted Raiders quarterback Mike Glennon and returned the pick 11 yards to the Oakland 39.

Peterson previously had two interceptions in his last regular season game with the Rams, which was December 31, 2017 against the San Francisco 49ers.

2. PICKS APLENTY

Not wanting to let Peterson have all the fun, safety Steven Parker collected an interception of his own in Saturday's 2019 preseason opener.

The Oklahoma product's 39-yard return helped set up the Rams' only points of the contest, a 36-yard field goal by kicker Greg Zuerlein. Parker added five solo tackles and one pass breakup to his stat line as well.

Los Angeles' two interceptions against Oakland are one shy of matching its 2018 preseason total.

3. BORTLES GETS START

Sticking with the original plan, Rams head coach Sean McVay started backup Blake Bortles at quarterback and gave him two series against the Raiders' defense. The five-year NFL veteran and former Jacksonville Jaguar completed 3 of 8 pass attempts for 50 yards in the limited action.

Although neither drive went more than 28 yards, it wasn't all on Bortles. Los Angeles began its first drive from its own 16, then a holding penalty on 1st and 10 from its own 42 stalled progress into Raider territory.

Bortles' longest completion went for 23 yards to wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge. He was replaced by fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.

4. MILLER TIME

Playing in his first organized football game since 2013, punter Brock Miller made his long-awaited NFL debut by launching the second half-opening kickoff into the endzone for a touchback.

Miller, who was signed earlier this week, was lauded by McVay for his versality which would afford the Rams the ability to keep both Zuerlein and starting punter Johnny Hekker's legs fresh during the preseason. Miller averaged 48.8 yards per punt across four punts against Oakland.

5. RAPP ACTIVE

Safety Taylor Rapp posted two tackles and one pass breakup in his NFL debut.

The Rams' first selection in this year's draft got the start alongside Marqui Christian in L.A.'s preseason opener.

6. NO SNAPS FOR NOTEBOOM OR ALLEN

The pair of second-year offensive linemen are slated to start at left guard and center, respectively, based on L.A.'s unofficial depth chart.

While it wouldn't have been surprising to see them get some reps in order to gel with the rest of the offensive line, the decision to rest them fell in line with McVay's decision to rest several of the Rams' starters on both sides of the ball.

PHOTOS: Rams take on the Raiders 

The Rams take on the Oakland Raiders in the first preseason game of 2019!

JL1_3281
1 / 39
JL1_3687-2
2 / 39
JL1_3762-2
3 / 39
JL1_3576-2
4 / 39
JL1_3493-2
5 / 39
JL1_3676-2
6 / 39
JL1_3605-2
7 / 39
JL1_3772-2
8 / 39
JL1_5397
9 / 39
JL1_5116
10 / 39
JL1_5287
11 / 39
JL1_5227
12 / 39
JL1_5255
13 / 39
JL1_5130
14 / 39
JL1_5348
15 / 39
JL1_5310
16 / 39
JL1_5398
17 / 39
JL1_5393
18 / 39
JL1_5211
19 / 39
JL1_5334
20 / 39
JL1_5434
21 / 39
JL1_5491
22 / 39
JL1_5441
23 / 39
JL1_5402
24 / 39
JL1_5891
25 / 39
JL1_5552
26 / 39
JL1_5650
27 / 39
JL1_5634
28 / 39
JL1_5599
29 / 39
JL1_5734
30 / 39
JL1_5585
31 / 39
JL1_5807
32 / 39
JL1_5815
33 / 39
JL1_5905
34 / 39
JL1_6006
35 / 39
JL1_5835
36 / 39
JL1_5950
37 / 39
JL1_5875
38 / 39
JL1_5883
39 / 39
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

7. THIRD DOWN TROUBLES

Los Angeles struggled most of the night with moving the chains.

Its offense converted 3 of 14 third down attempts, or 21.4 percent, compared to Oakland's 6 of 14 (42.9 percent).

While that's a far-cry from the 45 percent conversion rate that shared fifth-best in the league with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, it should be noted that was achieved with many of the starters who rested tonight.

Related Content

news

Seven Stats: Rams fall short of the Lombardi, lose to Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII

Los Angeles struggled offensively throughout Sunday's game, leading to the 13-3 loss.

news

Seven Stats: Rams win the NFC Championship, advance to Super Bowl LIII

The Rams beat the Saints 26-23 in overtime in New Orleans and are headed to Super Bowl LIII.

news

Seven Stats: Rams run wild against Cowboys, move on to NFC title game

The Rams are now 11-8 all-time in the Divisional round and are moving on to the NFC Championship game.

news

Seven Stats: Goff Reaches Career High as Rams Beat 49ers, Finish Undefeated in the NFC West

The Rams beat the 49ers 48-32 on Sunday, clinching a first-round playoff bye as the No. 2 seed in the NFC and sweeping the NFC West in 2018.

news

Seven Stats: Rams Handle Cardinals in Arizona 31-9

The Rams are back in the win column after downing the Cardinals 31-9 Sunday afternoon in the desert.

news

Seven Stats: Rams Drop Second-Straight Sunday Night Football Game

The Rams comeback fell short against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football from L.A.

news

Seven Stats: Rams Take Second Loss of the Season in Chicago

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Bears 15-6 on Sunday Night Football in Chicago.

news

Seven Stats: Rams Defeat Lions, Win NFC West

Two rushing touchdowns by running back Todd Gurley and another dominant day from defensive tackle Aaron Donald made the difference against quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions.

news

Seven Stats: Rams Beat Chiefs in Monday Night Thriller

The Los Angeles Rams defense made the difference in the Rams 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

news

Seven Stats: Rams Hold On to Beat Seahawks 36-31

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seahawks for the second time this season in another close game.

news

Seven Stats: Rams Lose for First Time in New Orleans

The Los Angeles Rams dropped their first game of the season on Sunday, losing 45-35 to the Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Advertising