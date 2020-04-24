Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign OLB Leonard Floyd and DT A'Shawn Robinson

Apr 24, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams have signed outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

A former top-10 pick, Floyd joins the Rams on a one-year deal after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley coached Floyd in 2017 and 2018 during his time as Bears' outside linebackers coach.

Floyd has collected 154 combined tackles, 18.5 sacks, two safeties, nine pass breakups and one interception across 54 career games.The University of Georgia product originally entered the league as the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bears.

Robinson joins the Rams on a two-year deal.

The former Alabama standout played his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, amassing 172 combined tackles, five sacks, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception across 58 career games.

Robinson originally entered the NFL as the 46th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Lions.

Related Content

news

Rams sign nine players to reserve/future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams begin the 2023 offseason signing nine players to Reserve/Future contracts.

news

Rams claimed and awarded DT Larrell Murchison off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded defensive tackle Larrell Murchison off of waivers.

news

Rams claimed and awarded QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

news

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Matthew Stafford out vs. Chiefs, A'Shawn Robinson out for remainder of season, decision to waive Darrell Henderson Jr. & Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, as well as why the team waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

news

Rams sign OL Zachary Thomas to active roster

The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive lineman Zachary Thomas to their active roster.

news

Rams agree to terms with Rob Havenstein on three-year extension

The Los Angeles Rams and right tackle Rob Havenstein have agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension that will keep him in the horns through the 2025 season.

news

Rams sign 16 players, plus International Pathway Program player Max Pircher to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 16 players plus international offensive tackle Max Pircher to their practice squad.

news

Rams waive five players ahead of Aug. 23 roster reduction deadline

The Rams have waived five players ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters from 85 players to 80.

news

Rams waive five players ahead of roster reduction deadline

The Los Angeles Rams have waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams ahead of the deadline for teams to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 85.

news

Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

news

Rams sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Los Angeles Rams have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts.

news

Rams sign Eric Weddle to practice squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed defensive back Eric Weddle to their practice squad.

