Rams sign OLB Leonard Floyd and DT A'Shawn Robinson

The Los Angeles Rams have signed outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.
A former top-10 pick, Floyd joins the Rams on a one-year deal after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley coached Floyd in 2017 and 2018 during his time as Bears' outside linebackers coach.
Floyd has collected 154 combined tackles, 18.5 sacks, two safeties, nine pass breakups and one interception across 54 career games.The University of Georgia product originally entered the league as the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Bears.
Robinson joins the Rams on a two-year deal.
The former Alabama standout played his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions, amassing 172 combined tackles, five sacks, 16 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one interception across 58 career games.
Robinson originally entered the NFL as the 46th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Lions.