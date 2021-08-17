Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Fans must wear masks in seats and in all locations at SoFi Stadium, except when actively eating or drinking, beginning Saturday

Aug 17, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In alignment with a revised order issued today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on outdoor mega events (10,000 or more attendees), fans will be required to wear masks in seats and in all locations inside SoFi Stadium – except when actively eating or drinking – regardless of vaccination status, beginning with this Saturday's preseason home game against the Raiders.

The Rams will continue to follow public health guidelines to keep attendees safe. The Rams also remind fans to please stay home if they feel sick or have close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Additional key gameday reminders:

  • Mobile Tickets: All Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Screenshots of ticket printout images will not be accepted. For more information about how to access mobile tickets for Rams games, go to https://www.therams.com/tickets/mobile-ticketing.
  • Arrive Early: Fans should expect large crowd and arrive an least an hour before kickoff. Parking lots open four hours before kickoff, entries open two hours before kickoff. Fans can visit www.therams.com/parking to purchase on-site parking and for all parking information.
  • Clear Bag Policy: To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite fan entry into stadiums, NFL teams have implemented a policy limiting the size and type of bags that can be brought into stadiums. More information about the NFL Clear Bag Policy can be found at http://nfl.com/allclear. Permitted bags should be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceed 12" x 6" x 12". Exceptions to this policy can be made for all medically necessary items following proper inspection. Other permitted bags include one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar) and small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5" in size, with or without a handle or strap.

