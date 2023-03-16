New special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn on his journey from NFL player to coach | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 100

"As an undrafted free agent, I have a soft spot in my heart for those guys, and I'm really going to pour into them," Blackburn said on this week's Rams Revealed.

"I think it'll help us, honestly, in the post-draft stuff – later in the free agent market," the 39-year-old added regarding the Rams roster vacancies. "Guys will want to come here because they can sense that there's a role for them to be made on this team if they can hash it out and do it the right way. There's opportunities here."

After playing collegiately at Akron, Blackburn was considering arena football and preparing for a teaching career after his name was not called in the 2005 Draft. Instead, the New York Giants brought him in for training camp and Blackburn would log 10 seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls, and leading his franchise in special teams tackles for his first six years.

What better voice for the emerging Rams to hear as they attempt to prove themselves in the kicking game while developing within their position groups?