From the Podium: Best of Wednesday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

"Being able to have all three guys have capabilities on all three downs, to be good in the run game on known (down-and-distance), inside the tackle box, out in space, but also being able to create mismatches in the passing game is a huge advantage for us." – Brown

With running back Darrell Henderson Jr. expected to play on Sunday according to McVay's comments to pool reporter Jarrett Bell of USA Today, the Rams will have three complete running backs to incorporate, along with Michel and Cam Akers.

Michel had 973 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns in the regular season, Henderson 864 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns prior to his injury. Akers has 213 total yards through three playoff games in his return from injury.