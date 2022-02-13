Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Bryce Perkins, Jake Funk and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

Feb 13, 2022 at 02:07 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Quarterback ﻿Bryce Perkins﻿, running back ﻿Jake Funk﻿ and outside linebacker ﻿Terrell Lewis﻿ are among the Rams' inactives for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals (3:30 p.m. pacific time, NBC).

Joining Perkins, Funk and Lewis are outside linebacker ﻿Chris Garrett﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿, defensive lineman ﻿Bobby Brown III﻿ and defensive back ﻿Blake Countess﻿.

For the Bengals, starting tight end C.J. Uzomah is active – expected based on head coach Zac Taylor's comments on Friday even though Uzomah was listed as questionable.

Below are the inactives for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Jake Funk

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

DL Bobby Brown III

DB Blake Countess

CINCINNATI BENGALS

DT Mike Daniels

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DE Wyatt Ray

DT Tyler Shelvin

OL Fred Johnson

WR Trenton Irwin

HB Trayveon Williams

