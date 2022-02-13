Bryce Perkins, Jake Funk and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Jake Funk and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis are among the Rams' inactives for Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals (3:30 p.m. pacific time, NBC).
Joining Perkins, Funk and Lewis are outside linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and defensive back Blake Countess.
For the Bengals, starting tight end C.J. Uzomah is active – expected based on head coach Zac Taylor's comments on Friday even though Uzomah was listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams:
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
RB Jake Funk
OLB Chris Garrett
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
DL Bobby Brown III
DB Blake Countess
CINCINNATI BENGALS
DT Mike Daniels
CB Vernon Hargreaves
DE Wyatt Ray
DT Tyler Shelvin
OL Fred Johnson
WR Trenton Irwin
HB Trayveon Williams