 Los Angeles Rams to celebrate Super Bowl Championship with parade & rally outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, Feb. 16 

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting a Championship parade and rally, in partnership with the City of Los Angeles, at Exposition Park and the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to celebrate their Super Bowl LVI victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the first Super Bowl in 1967, as well as Super Bowl VII in 1973. In addition, it served as the home stadium to the Los Angeles Rams for more than three decades – when they first arrived in Los Angeles starting in 1946, as well as when they returned home to Los Angeles in 2016 through 2019, before the team opened SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The celebration will be free and open to the public and will feature appearances from Rams players and coaches, floats and specialty vehicles, and much more. The parade route will start at the intersection of Royal St and W Jefferson Blvd at 11 a.m. and the rally will begin when the team arrives to Exposition Park at approximately 12 p.m.

Supporting partners of the Championship celebration will include Audi, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Bud Light, Pechanga and Pepsi. For more information about the Championship Parade and Rally, fans can visit www.therams.com/game-day/super-bowl/parade

Fans attending the rally in Exposition Park must show proof of full vaccination, a negative antigen test within 24 hours of the event, or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the rally.

WHERE:

Start Destination: Intersection of Royal St and W Jefferson Blvd

End Destination: Exposition Park located at 700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 16

Parade Timeline:

11:00 AM – Parade vehicles depart from Royal and Jefferson

11:45 AM – Parade vehicles arrive at Exposition Park

12:00 PM – Rally begins outside Coliseum (in front of peristyle)