Taylor Rapp named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6

Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.
Rapp collected a pair of interceptions, plus five total tackles and three pass breakups in the Rams' 38-11 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium – his first multi-interception game of his career.
Both picks accounted for two of four takeaways created by Los Angeles' defense and directly led to 14 points scored by the Rams – a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson Jr. capped off the drive following Rapp's first interception, and a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp punctuate the drive following Rapp's second.
This is Rapp's first player of the week honor of his career.