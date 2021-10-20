Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Taylor Rapp named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6

Oct 20, 2021 at 05:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Rapp collected a pair of interceptions, plus five total tackles and three pass breakups in the Rams' 38-11 win over the Giants at MetLife Stadium – his first multi-interception game of his career.

Both picks accounted for two of four takeaways created by Los Angeles' defense and directly led to 14 points scored by the Rams – a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Darrell Henderson Jr. capped off the drive following Rapp's first interception, and a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp punctuate the drive following Rapp's second.

This is Rapp's first player of the week honor of his career.

