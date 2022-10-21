Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess becomes champion of Set the Expectation nonprofit organization

Oct 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Portland, OR (Oct. 19, 2022) – Terrell Burgess, 2022 Super Bowl Champion and safety for the Los Angeles Rams, joins the national nonprofit, Set The Expectation as one of its Champions. Terrell is the second NFL player to join the Champions program alongside James Smith-Williams, defensive end for the Washington Commanders.

Founded by sexual assault survivor Brenda Tracy, Set The Expectation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence through advocacy, prevention work with men, and engagement with agencies serving survivors and their families.

Terrell began following Tracy and Set The Expectation while in college at the University of Utah. After hearing how powerful Tracy's presentation was from Sacramento State athletes, Terrell knew that he wanted to support the organization. In recognition of survivors, Terrell wore the teal and purple STE ribbon on his helmet at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

"I'm excited to be an STE Champion," Burgess said. "I really admire the work that Brenda and STE are doing. I honestly feel like people affected by sexual and domestic violence are part of an underserved population and as an athlete in the NFL, I have a platform that can help – so why wouldn't I do that? For me, it's just the right thing to do."

Operating under the Set The Expectation nonprofit, the Champions program is a global network of current and former athletes dedicated to using the power of their platforms to champion community agencies and groups who serve families and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence

"I remember when Terrell first reached out to me in 2019," Tracy said. "Usually, it's athletes that have heard me share my story that want to get involved with STE, but for Terrell it's just about being a good man and a good human. I admire that about him because most people think you need to be directly affected by sexual and domestic violence, or be close to someone that has, to get involved. It's an honor to add him to the Champions team and I have no doubt that he will make a meaningful impact in Los Angeles."

On. Dec. 4, for the My Cause My Cleats game against the Seattle Seahawks, Burgess will be dedicating his cleats to Set The Expectation. After the game, fans will have the opportunity to buy these custom cleats at auction. Proceeds will benefit the Set The Expectation nonprofit.

