Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess becomes champion of Set the Expectation nonprofit organization

Terrell began following Tracy and Set The Expectation while in college at the University of Utah. After hearing how powerful Tracy's presentation was from Sacramento State athletes, Terrell knew that he wanted to support the organization. In recognition of survivors, Terrell wore the teal and purple STE ribbon on his helmet at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

"I'm excited to be an STE Champion," Burgess said. "I really admire the work that Brenda and STE are doing. I honestly feel like people affected by sexual and domestic violence are part of an underserved population and as an athlete in the NFL, I have a platform that can help – so why wouldn't I do that? For me, it's just the right thing to do."

Operating under the Set The Expectation nonprofit, the Champions program is a global network of current and former athletes dedicated to using the power of their platforms to champion community agencies and groups who serve families and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence

"I remember when Terrell first reached out to me in 2019," Tracy said. "Usually, it's athletes that have heard me share my story that want to get involved with STE, but for Terrell it's just about being a good man and a good human. I admire that about him because most people think you need to be directly affected by sexual and domestic violence, or be close to someone that has, to get involved. It's an honor to add him to the Champions team and I have no doubt that he will make a meaningful impact in Los Angeles."