Terrell Burgess: "Excited to be back out there"

Burgess began his rookie season as a special teams contributor, then started receiving defensive snaps alongside those special teams reps starting in Week 3. That increased participation in Los Angeles' secondary made his season-ending ankle injury all the more unfortunate: His 12 defensive snaps and 16 specials snaps were his second-most combined snaps in a single game for him behind the 19 he received in each phase in Week 4 against the Giants.

"I think it's motivating because, as much as it sucks to get hurt, I think I went out the best way I could in that case, and I'm excited to be able to get back out there and go with the team," Burgess said.

At full strength, Burgess will be a valuable piece to the Rams' defense, which will be retaining the same system as last year while mixing in new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' wrinkles. Given Burgess played every position in Utah's secondary in college, he could fit into Los Angeles' plans at either star – the hybrid nickel defensive back position – or safety, his listed position.

That versatility could also potentially play an important role in how the Rams deploy All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay.

"If he's able to have that versatile skill set that we anticipate, it makes it a little bit less predictable with what you want to do with Jalen," McVay said.

For Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, what Burgess showed on Day 1 of camp reinforced what he was seeing out of him last year as well as Burgess' potential.