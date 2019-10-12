The formula for handing the 49ers their first loss

Good Golly, Hog Molly

But that's not the biggest discrepancy heading into Sunday. This is.

Los Angeles has allowed the most total pressures and the worst pass blocking efficiency, as measured by PFF. San Francisco's offensive line is best in the NFL in that metric, which measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks.

The Rams are healthy up front, coming off their best showing in Seattle, and had extra days to regroup and prepare. Meantime, the 49ers are down both tackles, plus their fullback, and just played Monday Night Football.

This pendulum has to swing in the home team's favor to get the result they want.

Rest Easy

Speaking of extra rest, the Rams are 8-0 under Sean McVay when they have more days between games than their opponents.

Chronologically, these are the wins:

2017 – at Dallas, at New York

2018 – at San Francisco, at Detroit, vs Dallas, at New Orleans

2019 – vs New Orleans, at Cleveland

*Playoffs

Going Without Gurley

Many of you have been clamoring to see Darrell Henderson Jr., and it appears his opportunity has arrived in Week 6, with Todd Gurley doubtful to dress.

I, too, am looking forward to McVay really putting the rookie's play-making ability on display for the first time.

But what's primary in my estimation is pass protection. Can Henderson be trusted to fulfill his assignment against a ferocious 49ers pass rush, knowing that every defense the Rams have seen lately has been throwing kitchen sinks at Jared Goff?

Jared Sees Red (and Gold)

Goff has played some of his best football versus the 49ers.

In his last three against them (he sat Week 17 of 2017 with the division clinched), he's 3-0 with nine touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 136 rating.

However, this is not your 2017-18 San Francisco defense. Instead, these 49ers rank first in total QBR allowed. They've absolutely pummeled Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Mason Rudolph, and Baker Mayfield.

Turnover Free?

And so the question becomes, can the Rams orchestrate a turnover-free performance?

The last time they did so was in the Divisional Round win over Dallas.

That was seven games ago.

In 2019, they have a minus-4 turnover margin, and Goff has committed more giveaways than any player in the NFL. Last year, he didn't throw his seventh interception until Week 13.

And I know Gerald Everett should've caught the ball in Seattle that instead turned into pick number seven. However, there were a few other turnover-worthy throws that Jared didn't pay the price for, so those things tend to come out in the wash.

In regards to turnovers, a bit of luck wouldn't hurt, either. The Rams have only recovered one of their seven fumbles since Carolina.

Tight End Takeover

Everett is coming off a career performance, with seven receptions for 136 yards in Seattle. And combined with Tyler Higbee's 47-yard haul, it was the most productive game of McVay's tenure for the position group he used to coach.

While I've certainly enjoyed the multiple personnel groupings and know fans are clamoring for even more two-tight end sets, a word of caution: It's almost always Kupp who comes off the field in those situations, and he's been far-and-away the Rams MVP.

Last Home Game For A Month

The Rams won't be back at the Coliseum for 35 days, when they host back-to-back primetime contests against the Bears and Ravens in November.