Todd Gurley II hosts Fourth Annual 'Taste of the Rams' event to benefit Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

On Monday November 18, at Universal Studios Hollywood Globe Garden, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank hosted the fourth annual Taste of the Rams event presented by Don Lee Farms, to fight hunger and raise funds to provide meals for Angelenos in need. All-Pro Running Back TODD GURLEY II served as the Rams Honorary Chair for the third consecutive year and NFL Network's ANDREW SICILIANO emceed the event.
Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy samples of LA's finest food from our city's award-winning chefs while participating in live and silent auctions, mingling, taking photos and getting autographs from some of their favorite Rams players such as JOSH REYNOLDS, AUSTIN CORBET, DAKOTA ALLEN and LANDIS DURHAM.
"It's always a great turnout. There's great food, great chefs and great fans who are giving back for a good cause," said Gurley. "The older guys taught me to do the right thing and inspired me that it's more than just playing every week but trying to change lives as well."
To officially kick off the evening, chef Steve Samson of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza provided on-stage remarks on behalf of all the chefs and their support for the mission to combat hunger in Los Angeles. Samson has worked with the Rams on several community programs and even represents the Rams at the Taste of the NFL event that takes place before each Super Bowl. This past September, Samson and Rossoblu hosted a pop-up dinner for the Rams and Café Momentum to support local at-risk youth in achieving their full potential.
"I've been involved with Taste of the Rams since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles," said Samson. "The team also brought me on to represent them at Taste of the NFL every year for their big event before the Super Bowl which raises money for all the NFL city's local food banks. I was fortunate enough to be chosen to represent the Rams and since being involved, the Rams have shown themselves to be an amazing organization and so community minded. I'm very proud to be representing such a great organization."
Host Andrew Siciliano also brought Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood onto the stage to recognize all the chefs, sponsors and attendees and explain the impact previous Taste of the Rams events have had on those struggling with food insecurity.
"We partnered with the LA Rams to bring players, great chefs from the LA area, and guests who are here to celebrate the Rams and also do something to fight hunger in our local community," said Flood.
The fourth annual Taste of the Rams event raised more than $150,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. For each dollar donated through the silent and live auction, four meals are given to Angelenos in need. To date, the Taste of the Rams annual event has raised about $650,000, which will provide for more than 2.5 million meals.
"Homelessness is such a huge issue, it's hard to wrap your brain around," said Samson. "It's hard to figure out a way to be a part of combating it, but hopefully with this we can take one step, and everyone does his or her own part to be a part of trying to solve this problem that plagues our city."
Chefs in attendance included Gino Campagna of Barilla, Chris Feldmeier of Love & Salt, Ted Hopson of The Bellwether, Chef Kristen Thibeault of Nybll, Jackson Kalb of Jame Enoteca, Fern Kaewtathip and Noree Pla of Luv2Eat Thai Bistro, Chef Raphael Francois of Tesse, Steve Samson of Rossoblu & Superfine Pizza, Adam Sobel of Osteria Cal Mare, Yoya Takahashi of UMI, and Benjamin Udave of Sysco.