Todd Gurley II hosts Fourth Annual 'Taste of the Rams' event to benefit Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

"I've been involved with Taste of the Rams since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles," said Samson. "The team also brought me on to represent them at Taste of the NFL every year for their big event before the Super Bowl which raises money for all the NFL city's local food banks. I was fortunate enough to be chosen to represent the Rams and since being involved, the Rams have shown themselves to be an amazing organization and so community minded. I'm very proud to be representing such a great organization."

Host Andrew Siciliano also brought Los Angeles Regional Food Bank President and CEO Michael Flood onto the stage to recognize all the chefs, sponsors and attendees and explain the impact previous Taste of the Rams events have had on those struggling with food insecurity.

"We partnered with the LA Rams to bring players, great chefs from the LA area, and guests who are here to celebrate the Rams and also do something to fight hunger in our local community," said Flood.

The fourth annual Taste of the Rams event raised more than $150,000 to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. For each dollar donated through the silent and live auction, four meals are given to Angelenos in need. To date, the Taste of the Rams annual event has raised about $650,000, which will provide for more than 2.5 million meals.